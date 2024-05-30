Big Peiro Company Limited, No Limit Foundation donate sanitary pads to students

More than 700 girls in Obuasi have received sanitary pads as part of efforts to improve menstrual hygiene. This initiative was a collaboration between Big Peiro Company Limited, a tailing construction firm, and No Limits Charity Organisation, an NGO.

Together, they donated 2,500 pads to mark this year’s World Menstrual Hygiene Day, celebrated under the theme “Together for a Period Friendly World."

Menstrual health is a fundamental aspect of human rights, dignity, and public health. Menstrual Hygiene Day, observed annually on May 28, is dedicated to breaking taboos and raising awareness about the importance of good menstrual hygiene management.

The donated sanitary pads are expected to bring relief to school girls who often struggle to access these essential items due to their cost.

Peter Armah Kpolly, the Chief Executive of Big Peiro Company Limited, explained that the decision to donate pads was driven by the challenges that girls, particularly those in school, face during menstruation. As an advocate for women's empowerment, his company saw the need to collaborate with No Limits Charity Organisation to support school girls with sanitary pads.

"As a company, we recognize the significant challenges at hand. Some girls find it difficult to access sanitary pads during menstruation, which affects school attendance, leads to stigmatization, and lowers self-confidence. This is why we intervened," he said.

He also urged the government to consider supplying free sanitary pads in schools. Given the government's commitment to improving access to education through the Free Senior High School initiative, he believes that providing free pads could help keep girls in school.

Rita Esionam Garglo, the Chief Executive Officer of No Limits Charity Organisation, spoke about the challenges school girls face during menstruation. She highlighted that while access to sanitary pads is a major issue, access to water in shared toilets for menstruating women and girls to wash themselves and their reusable menstrual products is a critical but often neglected aspect of menstrual hygiene management.

She commended Big Peiro Company Limited for the collaboration, stating that the donation signifies the commitment of groups and individuals to ensure that girls and women experience safe and hygienic menstruation. She also called on the government to make sanitary pads more accessible to school girls to enhance clean menstruation.

The beneficiaries expressed their excitement over the donation. Miss Judith Acquah, a student of Obuasi Senior High Technical School, commended the two institutions for supporting them with sanitary pads. They voiced their frustration over the high cost of sanitary pads, which hampers clean and safe menstruation, and appealed to the government for support.