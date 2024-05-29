Deputy Finance Minister ignore questions on Pwalugu Dam and SSNIT on live TV

Deputy Finance Minister

LISTEN

Deputy Minister for Finance, Dr. Stephen Amoah, has firmly stated that he would not be questioned about the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) hotel sale saga or the Pwalugu Dam project during live television interviews.

Speaking on Onua TV, Dr. Amoah made it clear that he is not equipped with the information to discuss these topics, as they fall outside his area of expertise and current responsibilities.

"Madam, I don’t think you brought me here for Pwalugu. I came to speak about the economy. They have paid someone on Pwalugu so I can’t talk about it here. I don’t want to be intellectually dishonest,” Dr. Amoah expressed, showing displeasure with the host for raising the issue.

When asked about SSNIT’s alleged sale of hotels to Agriculture Minister Bryan Acheampong, Dr. Amoah reiterated his lack of knowledge on the subject. "I know nothing about SSNIT. That’s not why you invited me here. I don’t know anything about that. Before God and man, I have said I don’t know. I don’t know anything about Pwalugu Dam also. I have not been briefed," he asserted.

The journalist's inquiry followed recent calls from the Minority in Parliament for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to fulfil his promise to construct the Pwalugu multipurpose dam in the Upper East Region.

The Ranking Member of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Mines and Energy, John Abdulai Jinapor, highlighted that despite the sod-cutting ceremony in 2019 and about GH¢200 million paid to the contractor, no progress has been made on the project, which was expected to be completed in 48 months.

The Pwalugu Dam project, estimated at $993 million, represents the largest single investment by the government in northern Ghana. It aims to address critical issues such as water provision for irrigation, electricity generation, and flood control in the Upper East and North East regions.

Dr. Amoah's refusal to comment underscores the need for clear delineation of responsibilities and accurate briefing of government officials on relevant projects and policies before public engagements.