Underground Mining Alliance donates 3000 sanitary towels to school girls in Obuasi

Underground Mining Alliance (UMA), a company contracted by Anglogold Ashanti has donated sanitary towels to girls at the Abdullam orphanage and 8 other schools in Obuasi.

The donation forms part of efforts by the company to promote safe menstruation among girls.

The sanitary pads/ towels were donated in commemoration of the 2024 Menstrual Hygiene Day under the theme "Together for a Period Friendly World".

The beneficiary schools included; Artic school, Asonkore M/A school, Pomposo MA school, Ahmadiyya school, Top Angels, Freedom Academy, St Margaret School and the 31st December School at Bogobiri.

World Menstrual Hygiene Day is observed globally on May 28, every year as an annual awareness day to highlight the importance of good menstrual hygiene management on the global level.

Speaking to the media after the donations Darren Howard - Project Manager of UMA said the donation was to educate the girls on the need to observe safe menstruation. He said the company was aware of the challenges girls go through during the period hence the donation to support them during menstruation.

He said" We are not oblivious to what some girls go through during menstruation. Some decide to stay out of school while others battle with stigmatization so we came around to motivate and support them on how to tackle issues of menstruation."

On her part, Yvonne Asabere, Training Coordinator of UMA said they seized the opportunity to inspire the school girls and recognize the need to stay safe and observe clean menstruation. She emphasized that menstruation presents warning signs to girls that they can easily get pregnant when they indulge in unprotected sex.

"We came with female engineers as role models to motivate the girls to have confidence and trust in their abilities. This, we believe was well carried out since we shared our experiences with them", madam Asabere revealed.

Lawrence Turkson, National Project manager, UMA averred the company has been supporting female-related activities and women empowerment programs over the years. He said as a company, they remain resolute in their quest to promote the interest of women hence the donations.

He stated that by observing Menstrual Hygiene Day, UMA aligns with the global ambition to attain a period friendly world and advises young girls to remain confident during menstruation.

Sarah Appiah, a Midwife at the AGA Health Foundation who was the resource person, took participants through the four phases of the menstrual cycle. This, she said, includes menstruation, the follicular phase, ovulation, and the luteal phase.

She also in a practical demonstration, taught the school girls how to wear sanitary pads.

The Assembly member for the Pomposo Asonkore electoral Richard ' Kule' Obeng commended the company for the support saying they will come as a huge relief to the girls during the period of menstruation.

The beneficiaries lauded the company for the donation and education. They spoke extensively about how difficult it is for them to access sanitary pads and called on the government and other institutions for support.