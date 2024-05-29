Editor-in-Chief of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr., has criticized calls for a committee of inquiry to look into the leaked tape of a conversation between Attorney-General Godfred Dame and Richard Jakpa, the third accused in the ongoing ambulance trial involving Dr. Ato Forson, Minority Leader.

The trial, which has garnered public attention, took a dramatic turn when Jakpa claimed that the AG had approached him to help fabricate evidence against Minority Leader and former Deputy Finance Minister, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson.

During cross-examination by the defense counsel for Ato Forson, Jakpa was warned by trial judge Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe to be concise in his responses and not waste the court's time.

Reacting to the judge's caution, Attorney-General Dame accused Jakpa of defending Forson, which led Jakpa to assert that, "The A-G has on several occasions engaged me at odd hours to help him make a case against A1, and I have evidence for that. If he pushes me, I will open Pandora's box."

Jakpa added, "I don’t understand why the A-G will accuse me of defending A1 when I’m here to defend myself."

Kwesi Pratt, speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, described the proposal for an inquiry into the case as useless, referencing previous inquiries that have yielded no substantial results.

He pointed to the live-televised inquiry into Inspector General of Police George Akuffo Dampare and certain police officers, noting that the report from that inquiry is yet to be released.

"We were here when the IGP issue came up, and people called for a parliamentary probe. Others also said we should do it live on television. Where is the report? How many months now since they ended sitting? Where is the report?" Pratt questioned.