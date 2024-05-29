MFCS provide boreholes, handwashing facilities to curb NTDs at Bawku

LISTEN

Officials from the Muslim Family Counseling Services (MFCS) have intensified public health efforts to prevent and manage debilitating Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) within the Bawku Municipality.

Funded by the ANESVAD Foundation, the project titled "Multi-Faith Action to Address NTDs in the Bawku Area," focuses on Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) interventions. As part of this initiative, two mechanized boreholes have been constructed in the Sagabu and Zabugu communities. Additionally, handwashing facilities have been provided for basic schools and health centers in the area.

The ongoing construction of two more mechanized boreholes aims to ensure access to water, encouraging residents to practice handwashing and protecting them against skin-related diseases.

The project benefits 10 selected schools: Manga JHS 'A', Kpalwega JHS, Gingande JHS, Wiidi JHS, Mustaphiat JHS, Winamzua JHS 'A', Zoogo JHS, Mognori JHS, Zabugu JHS, and Kuka JHS. The beneficiary communities include Nyorugu, Kpalwega, Wiidi, Daduri, Patelme, Sabon Gari, Zoogo, Mognori, Zabugu, and Bugri Corner.

MFCS Programs Manager Tijani Mahmoud highlighted that public sensitization and training sessions on hygiene and regular handwashing with soap and water have been conducted. He noted that the project's implementation in Bawku was driven by an MFCS study revealing that many communities in the area rely on unsafe water sources and lack basic handwashing facilities.

He emphasized that the two-year project is grounded in the understanding that controlling NTDs and managing related disabilities heavily depends on access to safe water, sanitation, and hygiene.