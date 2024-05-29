The Impact Of Organized Election Frauds On Ghana's Economy Under The NPP Government

Democracy, where political power is mostly derived from the people themselves, either directly or through elected representatives, has historically been the most dishonest form of governance, particularly in Africa; however, the situation can be viewed as suicidal in nations where the legal system has been deficient and corrupt. Ghana is one such nation in West Africa where ongoing constitutional violations and widespread corruption with impunity have seriously affected the economy.

Under the previous NDC administration, Ghana was experiencing a true taste of democracy, thriving businesses, a better economy, and a booming banking sector. However, political greed, nepotism, tribalism, and widespread corruption are creating unease in the country and have destroyed its economy, businesses, and investments, after the people were persuaded by political crooks that the present administration, the NPP, would improve the country and make it better.

After persuading Ghanaians that the former president, John Mahama, was corrupt and incompetent, Akufo Addo and Bawumia made several promises to the people. These included making Ghana "the Dubai of Africa," combating corruption to an unprecedented extent in Ghanaian political history, cutting taxes, and creating one village, one dam, one district, one factory, and one initiative called Agenda 111, which included the promise to build 111 hospitals. However, as the eight years have gone by, the NPP has been unable to deliver on its promises or construct a single hospital.

Although the advancement of democracy has been predicated on "free and fair elections," Akufo Addo and his government don’t abide by the law. They dismissed Charlotte Osei from the Electoral Commission's office and chose Jean Mensa to operate the office in line with their Mafia-style governance and appointed more corrupt judges to the Supreme Court than any other government in the nation's political history to protect them from prosecution as they spread the corruption tentacles.

Ghanaians began to experience the worst kind of governance they had ever imagined with Jean Mensa's arrival. Together with Akufo Addo and Mahamudu Bawumia, she recruited foreign voters from nearby West African nations to provide the opposition, the NPP, with a larger margin of votes and force the NDC out of power in 2016. The same thing occurred in 2020, and since the government is engaged in pervasive corruption, the malpractice has severely damaged the country's investments, businesses, and economy.

If someone is to take this article seriously, they would want to know how the writer concluded that the NPP party was the beneficiary of electoral fraud and manipulation in both 2016 and 2020. Some NPP politicians and the ruling party are divided, resulting in disputes or misunderstandings, which is why, in their irrational rage, they exposed the atrocities the government had perpetrated. One was setting off dynamite in the opposition stronghold in an attempt to scare off votes.

The confessor was taken into custody, but Hopeson Adorye's arrest had no effect because Kennedy Agyapong, another NPP official, had also made public some of his party's transgressions. More significantly, Ghanaians were aware for a considerable amount of time that the "Akyem Mafia," a cartel or mafioso government, controlled the country. Akufo Addo, the head of the Akyem Mafia, named his relative, Ken Ofori-Atta, as the finance minister, which resulted in rampant corruption and money laundering that severely damaged the nation's infrastructure.

I have been asking this question for a while now, but I have never received a response. What should Ghanaians expect from their country when the president has appointed his blood relative as the finance minister? Such appointments are extremely uncommon; aside from Ghana, no other nation has them since they collapse a nation without progress. Therefore, Ghanaians shouldn't be shocked if the nation, which is rich in gold, diamonds, oil, cocoa, and other resources, is so badly ruined that the majority of people live in extreme poverty.

We should consider that Ghana's democracy is under threat, with treasonous statements like "the NPP will never hand over power to the NDC," which have been made by the president, Akufo Addo, and other NPP politicians, including Bryan Acheampong, and that the third attempt to rig the 2024 election once again in favor of Bawumia, a comedian and failed vice president Akufo Addo wants to be president, will further destroy the country.

Where on earth is it possible to witness the appointment of party members to the office of the Electoral Commission? Today in Ghana, the president dispatched NPP politicians, one of whom is Bossman Asare, to collaborate with Jean Mensa in the office of the Electoral Commission. I've taken on the task of writing all these articles to help anyone interested in Ghanaian politics, whether they live there or elsewhere, understand the root causes of possible violence in Ghana in the 2024 elections.

To the best of my knowledge, the NPP is a failed government, and the vast majority of people have publicly expressed their opposition to Bawumia, the incompetent vice president, being elected president. The NPP cannot win without using deception or electoral manipulation, which means they are ready to call for violence to undermine the already destroyed economy. Shockingly, the heads of churches and Muslim leaders remain quiet, something that did not occur under Mahama's administration.

The NPP used more money than was required to close down seven banks, and foreign businesses are closing down in the country. Would Ghanaians allow the NPP's unethical corrupt practices to continue to destroy the country, prevent election violence, or promote their immoralities? The answer is yours because you have the solution.