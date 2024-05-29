Angry youth hurl stones, broken bottles to block Bawumia's convoy

LISTEN

Reports have emerged of angry youth disrupting the convoy of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who als the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The incident, captured in a viral video on social media, portrays chaotic scene as the youth obstruct the Vice President’s convoy by pelting stones and hurling broken bottles at the vehicles. Despite the presence of law enforcement officers at the scene, the angry youth still went ahead with their actions. The efforts of the security guards proved futile causing the tension to escalate.

The exact motivation behind the youth's actions remain unknown, leaving observers to speculate on the underlying grievances fueling the unrest. As the situation unfolds, questions linger regarding the potential ramifications for Dr. Bawumia's campaign and the broader political landscape in the run-up to the elections.

The absence of clarity from the NPP camp only serves to amplify concerns about the security and stability of the electoral process. Additionally, the undisclosed location of the incident adds another layer of complexity, leaving citizens and political analysts alike eager for further details to emerge.

As tensions simmer in the aftermath of the confrontation, calls for calm and restraint echo from various quarters of society. The need for open dialogue and constructive engagement to address the underlying issues driving such acts of unrest becomes increasingly apparent. In the midst of heightened political fervor, maintaining peace and fostering a spirit of tolerance and understanding remains paramount to safeguarding the democratic process and upholding the principles of unity and national cohesion.

Watch the video below;