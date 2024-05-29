Replacement of lost voter ID to commence May 30

LISTEN

Electoral Commission (EC) has announced that the replacement of Voter ID Cards will commence on Thursday, 30 May and continue through Friday, 14 June 2024.

This service is aimed at individuals who have lost their Voter ID Cards in preparation for the upcoming December 7 general elections.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, 28 May 2024, the EC urged all voters needing to replace their missing Voter ID Cards to make a payment for the replacement using the shortcode 2221067#.

“The cost for replacement is GH¢10 only,” the statement read.

The EC further instructed applicants to provide the reference code received after payment to the District Officer to facilitate the replacement of their cards.

This initiative is part of the Commission's efforts to ensure that all eligible voters can participate in the forthcoming elections without any hindrance.

For further information and assistance, voters are encouraged to contact their local EC offices.

—classfmonline