Businessman remanded over GHC 289,600 visa fraud 

An Adenta Circuit Court has remanded Faisal Moro, a businessman, over an alleged GHC289,600 visa fraud case.

Moro is alleged to have collected the amount to provide some people with German visas.

The visas, however, turned out to be forged when two of the victims presented them at the airport to travel abroad.

Moro was charged with defrauding by false pretences. He pleaded not guilty.

“I am trying to solve the issue for the complainants to travel abroad but I have not been given the chance,” Moro stated in court.

The court presided over by Mrs Sedinam Awo Kwadam ordered the police to verify Moro's place of abode and sureties for bail consideration.

The matter has been adjourned to June 11.

The prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Anim Darko, stated that the complainant, Peter Kwabena Addai, is a businessman who lives in Adenta-Frafraha, and Moro also resides in Dansoman, Accra.

It said that on April 6, 2024, the complainant was introduced to Moro by his friend, Appiah Kubi, as an “agent who had secured visas for many people including him.”

The court heard that the complainant contacted Moro, who agreed to assist and gave him seven passports to start the visa process.

On April 9, 2024, Moro returned two passports with visas and informed the complainant that “these two are ready and scheduled to travel on April 13, 2024.”

Following this, a sum of GHC 289,600 was paid into Moro’s Cal Bank account.

According to the prosecutor on April 13, 2024, Moro went to the airport as scheduled to assist the two to travel to Spain and Germany through Heathrow Airport in the United Kingdom.

The prosecution said that during the check-in process, the visas and tickets were discovered to be fakes, and the individuals were denied permission to travel.

The court heard that Moro admitted to the offence in his caution statement to the police.

GNA