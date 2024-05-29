ModernGhana logo
Car dealer faces court over misappropriation of vehicle proceeds  

  Wed, 29 May 2024
A 46-year-old car dealer has been arraigned over the alleged misappropriation of proceeds from the sale of four vehicles belonging to a client.

Michael Damoah denied the charge of fraudulent breach of trust.

He was granted a GHC150,000.00 bail with a surety.

Damoah was ordered by the Court presided over by Mr Samuel Bright Acquah to return on June 18, 2024.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Raymond Ackom stated that the complainant, Mr Evans Osei Agyemang, is a businessman who lives in Canada.

He said that Damoah is a car dealer who lives in Afienya-Jerusalem, Tema.

The court heard that in 2022, the complainant imported twelve saloon cars and gave them to Damoah to sell on for him and deposit the proceeds into his (complainant’s) account.

He then left for Canada, returned to Ghana in May 2023, and went to Damoah to check on the cars.

ASP Ackom said to the complainant’s dismay, Damoah could not account for four out of the twelve cars handed to him including a 2010 Toyota Corolla 2010, a 2012 Kia Rio, a 2013 Nissan NV 200 and a 2012 Toyota Matrix 2012 all valued at GHC315,000.00.

As a result, on May 18, 2023, the complainant reported the incident to the CID Headquarters, which led to Damoah’s arrest.

The prosecutor said investigations revealed that Damoah sold the four vehicles to different people and dishonestly appropriated the proceeds.

Damoah repaid GHC110,000.00 during the investigation and then paid an extra GHC20,000.00 to the complainant in open court when he was charged.

GNA

