ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ambulance Case: Keep quiet and allow the prosecution continue – NPP tells NDC

  Tue, 28 May 2024
Headlines Ambulance Case: Keep quiet and allow the prosecution continue – NPP tells NDC
TUE, 28 MAY 2024 LISTEN

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has called on the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to refrain from actions that could undermine the integrity of Ghana’s judicial system.

According to the NPP, Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson should be allowed to go through the legal process in the ongoing ambulance purchase case.

This follows the release of an alleged 16-minute tape containing a conversation between the Attorney General and the third accused in the case, Richard Jakpa.

Addressing the press on Tuesday, May 28, the Director of Legal Affairs for the NPP, Frank Davies, urged the NDC to trust the legal system.

“If it is the firm belief of the NDC and Ato Forson that no loss had occasioned the state from his conduct, then they should remain faithful to our judicial system and cease these malicious orchestrations targeted at bastardising our judicial system to prevent him from standing trial to a conclusion, they should just keep quiet and allow proceedings in court to continue,” he stated.

-citinewsroom

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Ambulance Case: Keep quiet and allow the prosecution continue – NPP tells NDC Ambulance Case: Keep quiet and allow the prosecution continue – NPP tells NDC

2 hours ago

Leaked tape: Godfred Dame wont resign – NPP Leaked tape: Godfred Dame won’t resign – NPP

2 hours ago

Tee Rasheed Anaffu, the District Director of Education in Tempane Tempane District Education Director ordered back to regional directorate to pave...

3 hours ago

Richard Jakpas allegation against Godfred Dame a ploy by NDC to curtail prosecution of Ato Forson – NPP Richard Jakpa’s allegation against Godfred Dame a ploy by NDC to curtail prosecu...

3 hours ago

Frank Davies, NPP Legal and Constitutional Committee chairman NDC claims Ato Forson is facing trial because he's Minority Leader nonsensical —...

3 hours ago

Sulemana Braimah, Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa Leaked tape: No way, Godfred Dame's time as Attorney General up — Sulemana Braim...

3 hours ago

'Youve disgraced yourself for wearing a Freemason suit as the King of Ashantis' —Blakk Rasta goes hard on Otumfuo 'You’ve disgraced yourself for wearing a Freemason suit as the King of Ashantis'...

3 hours ago

1st accused person in the ambulance case, Dr Cassiel Ato Forsonleft and Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame Ambulance case: Godfred Dame rather chose to meet Jakpa at Supreme Court judge's...

3 hours ago

Asiedu Nketiah Ambulance case: Sack, prosecute Dame — Asiedu Nketia

3 hours ago

Lilwin accident: They neglected my husband, 3-year old boy in pain while they attended to LilWin and his team members —Mother cries Lilwin accident: They neglected my husband, 3-year old boy in pain while they at...

Just in....
body-container-line