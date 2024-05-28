Wake-Up Call: NPP's "Winning With Strategies" Rhetoric Exposed!

LISTEN

As a concerned citizen, a proud Cadre, and a Political Activist, I, Hon. Simon Yaw Awadzi, have been following the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) political manoeuvrings with keen interest. As the Managing Partner for the Coalition for Integrity in Governance (COFIIG-Ghana), a think-tank dedicated to promoting good governance and democracy, I am compelled to speak out against the NPP's suspicious emphasis on "winning with strategies". This rhetoric has raised red flags, and I believe it's essential to expose the truth behind this mantra.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has been reiterating a familiar mantra: "We will win with strategies." This phrase has become a staple in their political lexicon, leaving many to wonder: what exactly do they mean by "strategies"? And why the emphasis on strategies when elections are ostensibly about voting?

In a democratic setup, elections are meant to be a straightforward process where citizens cast their ballots for their preferred candidates or parties. The party with the most votes wins. Simple. However, the NPP's constant harping on "strategies" suggests that there's more to it than meets the eye.

One possible interpretation is that the NPP is banking on its incumbency advantages, leveraging state resources and machinery to sway the electoral outcome. This could include exploiting government programs, projects, and policies to curry favor with voters, or even using state institutions to discredit opponents. By touting "strategies," they might be hinting at their ability to manipulate the system to their advantage.

Another possibility is that the NPP is relying on voter suppression tactics, aiming to disenfranchise certain segments of the electorate. This could involve restrictive voter ID laws, gerrymandering, or other forms of electoral manipulation. By emphasizing "strategies," they might be signaling their intention to exploit loopholes and undermine the democratic process.

It's also possible that the NPP is simply trying to create a perception of invincibility, hoping to demoralize opposition supporters and create a sense of inevitability around their victory. By repeating the "strategies" mantra, they aim to create a psychological advantage, making their opponents doubt their chances and potentially affecting voter turnout.

But let's be clear: as voters in this country, we know that election declarations are based on one thing – who got the majority votes. Not strategies, not manipulation, not incumbency advantages. Just votes. The candidate or party with the most votes wins. That's the essence of democracy.

We demand that the Electoral Commission come out clear and state its position on this matter. We also call on the NPP to clarify what they mean by "winning with strategy". What exactly are these strategies? Are they legal and in line with the electoral laws of Ghana? We need answers to these questions to ensure that our democracy is protected and that the will of the people is respected.

In the meantime, we urge all Ghanaians to remain vigilant and to demand transparency and accountability from all political parties and institutions involved in the electoral process. We must protect our democracy and ensure that the electoral process is free, fair, and transparent.

Some of the Laws and Instruments (L.I) of the Electoral Commission that protect elections from rigging include:

- Public Elections Regulations, 2020 (C.I. 127)

- Electoral Commission (Registration of Voters) Regulations, 2020 (C.I. 126)

- Electoral Commission (Conduct of Elections) Regulations, 2020 (C.I. 125)

- Electoral Commission (Voter Registration) Regulations, 2012 (C.I. 72)

- Electoral Commission (Election Expenses) Regulations, 2012 (C.I. 73)

These regulations provide guidelines for the conduct of elections, voter registration, and election expenses. They are designed to ensure that the electoral process is free, fair, and transparent, and that the will of the people is respected. We urge all political parties and stakeholders to familiarize themselves with these regulations and to conduct themselves in accordance with the law.

Moreover, each party in the contest is constantly told to train their agents on how declaration forms are filled. Each officer is trained to be equipped with various Laws and Instruments (L.I) of the Electoral Commission, which does not include "strategies" for winning elections. The Electoral Commission's guidelines and training focus on the proper conduct of elections, not on clever tactics to sway the outcome.

However, the attitude of some officials of the Electoral Commission proves otherwise. Their actions and utterances suggest a troubling link to the NPP's officials' ways of saying they have "strategies" in place to win this year's election. This raises questions about the independence and impartiality of the Electoral Commission.

Some of the commissioners of the Electoral Commission have been accused of:

- Having close ties with top NPP officials

- Receiving gifts and bribes from NPP members

- Manipulating electoral laws and regulations to favor the NPP

- Dismissing legitimate concerns raised by opposition parties

- Providing preferential treatment to NPP agents and officials

- Failing to investigate and prosecute electoral offenses committed by NPP members

- Collaborating with NPP officials to compromise the electoral process

These allegations, if true, undermine the credibility and integrity of the Electoral Commission. They suggest that the Commission may be complicit in the NPP's "strategies" to win the election, which could include manipulating the voting process, disenfranchising opposition supporters, or falsifying election results.

The Electoral Commission must address these allegations and ensure the integrity and transparency of the electoral process. They must remain impartial and enforce the laws and regulations guiding the elections. Anything less would be a betrayal of the public's trust and a subversion of democracy.

Let's demand accountability from the Electoral Commission and ensure that the elections are free, fair, and transparent. We, the voters, will decide who wins, not any political party's clever tactics or manipulation by electoral officials.

In conclusion, the NPP's consistent emphasis on "winning with strategies" raises serious concerns about their commitment to free and fair elections. Their rhetoric implies that they have a special advantage or inside knowledge that will guarantee their victory, which undermines the integrity of the electoral process.

We demand that the NPP clarify what they mean by "winning with strategies" and ensure that their actions are in line with the electoral laws of Ghana. We also call on the Electoral Commission to remain impartial and independent and to ensure that the electoral process is free, fair, and transparent.

Ghanaians, let us remain vigilant and demand transparency and accountability from all political parties and institutions involved in the electoral process. We must protect our democracy and ensure that the will of the people is respected.

Let us focus on the issues that matter, and demand that our political leaders prioritize the welfare and well-being of all Ghanaians. Let us reject any attempts to manipulate or undermine the electoral process, and ensure that our democracy remains strong and vibrant.

Ghanaians, we must put behind our minds that this government has made it a point not to hand over power and that elections are won with strategy, which simply means that it's not your votes that count or will be counted on December 7th, 2024, but rather their pre-determined strategy will decide who will win - whether it's John Dramani Mahama or whoever they choose to govern, not based on your votes.

In this regard, let's all stand up and protect the ballot boxes till the last paper is counted. Your vote is your right to your financial freedom in the future. Let's remember, for now, if we are to share national debts created by the Nana Addo and Bawumiah government, each Ghanaian is owing or in debt of ¢1,700.00, totaling ¢51,000,000,000.00 in national debt, with a total population of 30,000,000.

Let's take our destiny into our own hands and ensure that our votes count. Let's protect our democracy and ensure that power is transferred peacefully and democratically. Let's stand up for Ghana and protect our electoral process.

In Ghana, it is our votes that are counted before a winner is declared, and not what Nana Addo, Dr. Bawumiah, and the NPP government are saying, that winning elections is based on strategy. Strategy is another word for describing how to rig an election. We will not allow that to happen. We will protect our votes, and we will ensure that the will of the people is respected. Let's stand up for our democracy, and let's protect our electoral process. The power is in our hands, and let's use it wisely.