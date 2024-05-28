ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Tue, 28 May 2024 Headlines

Leaked tape: Godfred Dame won’t resign – NPP

  Tue, 28 May 2024
Leaked tape: Godfred Dame wont resign – NPP
LISTEN

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has dismissed calls for the Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, to resign.

During a press conference in Accra on Tuesday, the NPP stated that the Attorney General will continue to perform his duties with intelligence and determination.

This statement comes in response to demands from various factions, notably the National Democratic Congress (NDC), after releasing audio evidence alleging that the Attorney General engaged in a conversation with Richard Jakpa, the third accused in the ongoing ambulance case, to implicate Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson.

The opposition party subsequently called for the resignation of Godfred Dame due to his management of the ambulance case.

At the press conference, Frank Davies, the Chairman of the NPP's Legal Committee, remarked, “We are clear in our minds that the calls for the resignation of the Attorney General is misplaced, unwarranted and this would not put any spokes in the prosecution of Cassiel Ato Forson and his associates.”

“Also, coming from the NDC the call for the Attorney General to resign is very rich. The AG would not resign and would continue to remain witty, resolute and focused in the delivery of his work.”

-citinewsroom

Top Stories

20 minutes ago

Ambulance Case: Keep quiet and allow the prosecution continue – NPP tells NDC Ambulance Case: Keep quiet and allow the prosecution continue – NPP tells NDC

1 hour ago

Leaked tape: Godfred Dame wont resign – NPP Leaked tape: Godfred Dame won’t resign – NPP

1 hour ago

Tee Rasheed Anaffu, the District Director of Education in Tempane Tempane District Education Director ordered back to regional directorate to pave...

2 hours ago

Richard Jakpas allegation against Godfred Dame a ploy by NDC to curtail prosecution of Ato Forson – NPP Richard Jakpa’s allegation against Godfred Dame a ploy by NDC to curtail prosecu...

2 hours ago

Frank Davies, NPP Legal and Constitutional Committee chairman NDC claims Ato Forson is facing trial because he's Minority Leader nonsensical —...

2 hours ago

Sulemana Braimah, Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa Leaked tape: No way, Godfred Dame's time as Attorney General up — Sulemana Braim...

2 hours ago

'Youve disgraced yourself for wearing a Freemason suit as the King of Ashantis' —Blakk Rasta goes hard on Otumfuo 'You’ve disgraced yourself for wearing a Freemason suit as the King of Ashantis'...

2 hours ago

1st accused person in the ambulance case, Dr Cassiel Ato Forsonleft and Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame Ambulance case: Godfred Dame rather chose to meet Jakpa at Supreme Court judge's...

2 hours ago

Asiedu Nketiah Ambulance case: Sack, prosecute Dame — Asiedu Nketia

2 hours ago

Lilwin accident: They neglected my husband, 3-year old boy in pain while they attended to LilWin and his team members —Mother cries Lilwin accident: They neglected my husband, 3-year old boy in pain while they at...

Just in....
body-container-line