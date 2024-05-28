Leaked tape: Godfred Dame won’t resign – NPP

LISTEN

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has dismissed calls for the Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, to resign.

During a press conference in Accra on Tuesday, the NPP stated that the Attorney General will continue to perform his duties with intelligence and determination.

This statement comes in response to demands from various factions, notably the National Democratic Congress (NDC), after releasing audio evidence alleging that the Attorney General engaged in a conversation with Richard Jakpa, the third accused in the ongoing ambulance case, to implicate Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson.

The opposition party subsequently called for the resignation of Godfred Dame due to his management of the ambulance case.

At the press conference, Frank Davies, the Chairman of the NPP's Legal Committee, remarked, “We are clear in our minds that the calls for the resignation of the Attorney General is misplaced, unwarranted and this would not put any spokes in the prosecution of Cassiel Ato Forson and his associates.”

“Also, coming from the NDC the call for the Attorney General to resign is very rich. The AG would not resign and would continue to remain witty, resolute and focused in the delivery of his work.”

-citinewsroom