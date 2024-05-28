Ambulance case: A future NDC govt will prosecute Godfred Dame – Asiedu Nketiah

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has vowed to prosecute Attorney General Godfred Dame for attempting to coerce the third accused in the Ambulance trial case to implicate the first accused, Ato Forson.

Richard Jakpa, the third accused, revealed under cross-examination that the Attorney General had been calling him at odd hours to obtain testimony against the Minority Leader.

Dr. Ato Forson, a former Deputy Finance Minister and current Minority Leader, is facing trial for his alleged role in the procurement of faulty ambulances for Ghana. This has sparked public conversations, with some calling for the Attorney General’s resignation.

Addressing journalists in Accra on Tuesday, May 28, the National Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, described Mr. Dame’s conduct as perjury, pledging to prosecute him when elected in the 2024 general elections.

He stated that should President Akufo-Addo fail to prosecute him, a future NDC government will prosecute Godfred Dame for fabricating evidence.

“The immediate prosecution of Godfred Dame for multiple violations of the laws of Ghana. We wish to make it clear that should President Akufo-Addo fail to prosecute him, a future NDC government will prosecute Godfred Dame for this heinous crime of fabricating evidence,” he stated.

“Friends from the media, it is clear from the incontrovertible evidence we have adduced today, that the government has no evidence of wrongdoing against the Minority Leader but is only involved in fabrications to persecute him as retribution for his strong opposition to the economic mismanagement and general misrule of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government.”

-citinewsroom