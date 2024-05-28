ModernGhana logo
Richard Jakpa’s allegation against Godfred Dame a ploy by NDC to curtail prosecution of Ato Forson – NPP

The Head of the Legal Directorate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Lawyer Frank Davies has accused the National Democratic Congress (NDC) of using Richard Jakpa in a grand scheme to cut short the prosecution of Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson in the ambulance purchase case.

The NDC at a press conference in Accra on Tuesday, May 28, made public a recording alleged to be a conversation between Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame and Richard Jakpa, the third accused person in the ambulance purchase case.

In the audio, the Attorney General is alleged to have attempted to convince Richard Jakpa to fabricate evidence in court that will implicate Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson.

At a press conference to counter the press conference of the NDC, NPP head of the legal directorate, Lawyer Frank Davies argued that the allegation against the Attorney General is unfounded.

He said the NDC is using Richard Jakpa in a plot to keep Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson out of jail and destroy the integrity of Godfred Yeboah Dame.

“What at all do the NDC want from this young man? The youngest Attorney General the country has ever produced. He’s working in the best interest of the nation yet these people will not let him test.

“The latest allegation by Richard Jakpa, the third accused and an associate of Ato Forson in this botched procurement is therefore only a further ploy contrived to curtail the prosecution of Ato Forson and smear the integrity of the Attorney General and his reputation. But this I can assure you will not work,” Lawyer Frank Davies stressed.

He further noted that Godfred Yeboah Dame remains resolute amid the allegations by the NDC and Richard Jakpa, adding that the Attorney General will continue to work in the best interest of the country.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
