NDC claims Ato Forson is facing trial because he's Minority Leader nonsensical — NPP

Headlines Frank Davies, NPP Legal and Constitutional Committee chairman
TUE, 28 MAY 2024 LISTEN
Frank Davies, NPP Legal and Constitutional Committee chairman

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has rejected claims that the ongoing trial of former Deputy Finance Minister, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson is politically motivated.

According to the party, investigations into the controversial ambulance procurement deal started in 2017, before Ato Forson became the Minority Leader in Parliament.

Addressing journalists on Tuesday, May 28 at a press conference in Accra, NPP chairman of Legal and Constitutional Committee, Frank Davies stated "It is also worth noting, that prosecution of Cassiel Ato Forson commenced even before he became Minority Leader making worthless and nonsensical the suggestion that he is being prosecuted because he is minority leader of the NDC."

The party explained that after the change in government in 2017, investigations commenced with statements collected from several people involved in the transaction including three former Health Ministers and Ato Forson.

"Why is Ato Forson the only government official being prosecuted from all the former NDC Ministers from whom statements were taken? Clearly, the prosecution is based on the various documentation available from the participating agencies in the transaction," the NPP added.

At an earlier press conference, the opposition NDC had alleged that the trial is politically motivated, intended to silence the outspoken Minority Leader.

But the ruling party insists the case has been properly instituted based on evidence of financial loss to the state through Ato Forson's authorization of some payments relating to the procurement of the ambulances.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

