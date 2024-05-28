ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ambulance case: Dame persuaded Jakpa to procure and submit fake medical excuse — Asiedu Nketiah

Headlines Ambulance case: Dame persuaded Jakpa to procure and submit fake medical excuse — Asiedu Nketiah
TUE, 28 MAY 2024 LISTEN

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has released audio evidence that allegedly shows Attorney General Godfred Dame attempting to influence a key witness in the ongoing ambulance procurement trial.

In a press conference on Tuesday, May 28, NDC National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah played an audio recording of a conversation between Richard Jakpa, the third accused in the case, and AG Godfred Yeboah Dame.

Mr. Jakpa had revealed that Dame met him on several occasions at the residence of a sitting Supreme Court judge to pressure him to testify in a way that supported the prosecution.

In the recording, Dame is also heard persuading Jakpa to procure and submit a fake medical excuse in order to avoid testifying in court that morning.

“The dishonorable Attorney General is also heard persuading Mr. Jakpa to procure and submit a fake medical excuse duty to the court which he was scheduled to testify that morning," stated Asiedu Nketiah.

In the tape, Jakpa is heard refusing Dame's suggestion to help implicate the Minority Leader of parliament Dr. Cassiel Ato Forsom.

"If I agree to your position, how you want to go about it and how you want me to go about my answering questions and things. If I go by that way, frankly speaking, I will be dishonest,” said the 3rd accused.

This contradicts a statement from the AG's office last week which denied engaging any of the accused to assist in prosecuting the case.

Listen to the alleged audio tape below:

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Ambulance case: Dame persuaded Jakpa to procure and submit fake medical excuse — Asiedu Nketiah Ambulance case: Dame persuaded Jakpa to procure and submit fake medical excuse —...

1 hour ago

I've not met Akufo-Addo in Dubai or anywhere — Speaker Bagbin refutes Martin Amidu's false claims, demands apology I've not met Akufo-Addo in Dubai or anywhere — Speaker Bagbin refutes Martin Ami...

1 hour ago

'You deserve to be in jail' — Netizens grill Carlos Ahenkorah for exaggerating cedi-dollar rate 'You deserve to be in jail' — Netizens ‘grill’ Carlos Ahenkorah for ‘exaggeratin...

1 hour ago

Bawumia NPP is focusing on fourth industrial revolution — Bawumia

2 hours ago

3rd accuse in the case, Richard Jakpaleft and Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame Ambulance case: ‘I’ll be dishonest to help you implicate Ato Forson’ — Jakpa tel...

2 hours ago

NDC National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia Godfred Dame hell-bent on incarcerating Ato Forson unjustly; his conduct has bee...

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addo Ambulance Case: Sack AG if he refuses to resign — Prof. Appiagyei urges Akufo-A...

2 hours ago

Cheddar My 16 regional industrial revolution will create jobs, avenues to change Ghana's...

2 hours ago

Ambulance case: Ato Forson's trial smells of political persecution, witch-hunting — Asiedu Nketiah Ambulance case: ‘Ato Forson's trial smells of political persecution, witch-hunti...

2 hours ago

Ambulance case: We won't tolerate any prejudicial comments — Court warns Ambulance case: ‘We won't tolerate any prejudicial comments’ — Court warns

Just in....
body-container-line