Ambulance case: Dame persuaded Jakpa to procure and submit fake medical excuse — Asiedu Nketiah

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has released audio evidence that allegedly shows Attorney General Godfred Dame attempting to influence a key witness in the ongoing ambulance procurement trial.

In a press conference on Tuesday, May 28, NDC National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah played an audio recording of a conversation between Richard Jakpa, the third accused in the case, and AG Godfred Yeboah Dame.

Mr. Jakpa had revealed that Dame met him on several occasions at the residence of a sitting Supreme Court judge to pressure him to testify in a way that supported the prosecution.

In the recording, Dame is also heard persuading Jakpa to procure and submit a fake medical excuse in order to avoid testifying in court that morning.

“The dishonorable Attorney General is also heard persuading Mr. Jakpa to procure and submit a fake medical excuse duty to the court which he was scheduled to testify that morning," stated Asiedu Nketiah.

In the tape, Jakpa is heard refusing Dame's suggestion to help implicate the Minority Leader of parliament Dr. Cassiel Ato Forsom.

"If I agree to your position, how you want to go about it and how you want me to go about my answering questions and things. If I go by that way, frankly speaking, I will be dishonest,” said the 3rd accused.

This contradicts a statement from the AG's office last week which denied engaging any of the accused to assist in prosecuting the case.

Listen to the alleged audio tape below: