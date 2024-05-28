Ambulance case: ‘I’ll be dishonest to help you implicate Ato Forson’ — Jakpa tells Dame in leaked tape

3rd accuse in the case, Richard Jakpa[left] and Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has released what they describe as damning evidence against Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame in the ongoing ambulance procurement trial.

On Thursday, May 23, the third accused in the case, businessman Richard Jakpa, accused Attorney General Godfred Dame of contacting him severally in a bid to find evidence against Dr. Ato Forson, the Minority Leader.

"The A-G has on several occasions engaged me at odd hours to help him make a case against A1 (Dr. Forson) and I have evidence for that.. If he pushes me, I will open the Pandora’s box. I don’t understand why the A-G will accuse me of defending A1 when I’m here to defend myself,” Mr. Jakpa stated in court.

Following that, the Attorney General’s office argued in a press release that the Attorney General has never engaged any of the accused persons to assist in prosecuting Ato Forson, claiming Mr. Jakpa had initiated plea bargain discussions which were not accepted.

However, at a press conference today by the NDC, a tape purported to be a conversation between Mr. Jakpa and the AG proves otherwise.

In the tape, Mr. Jakpa is heard refusing the AG’s suggestion to help him implicate the minority leader, making it clear that he cannot dishonestly hurt an innocent man.

"If I agree to your position, how you want to go about it and how you want me to go about my answering questions and things. If I go by that way, frankly speaking, I will be dishonest. Because I know that is not how it's supposed to be," Mr. Jakpa to Godfred Dame in the tape.

In another portion of the tape, the AG suggested Mr. Jakpa to fake a medical report to delay the process, a proposal the 3rd accused again declined.

Listen to the alleged audio tape below: