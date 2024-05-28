ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Tue, 28 May 2024 Headlines

Godfred Dame hell-bent on incarcerating Ato Forson unjustly; his conduct has been criminal – NDC

NDC National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu NketiaNDC National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia
LISTEN

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has accused Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame of engaging in criminality in the trial of Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson.

This is the conclusion of the party after getting hold of recordings that allegedly implicate the Attorney General over attempts to convince Richard Jakpa, the third accused person in the ambulance trial to throw the Minority Leader under the bus.

Dr. Ato Forson is the first accused in the ambulance purchase trial that has been going on for years.

Addressing a press conference in Accra on Tuesday, May 28, NDC National Chairman John Asiedu Nketia alleged that Godfred Yeboah Dame is hell-bent on using any means to incarcerate Dr. Ato Forson.

“He is not interested in justice, rather just jailing somebody. Torchbearer of injustice…He is hell-bent on securing incarceration of the Minority Leader unjustly,” the NDC National Chairman said.

He further noted that it is clear to the party that President Akufo-Addo’s government has no regard for justice and only wants to jail the Minority Leader for political reasons.

“In the context of repeated falsehood, deliberate misinformation, and distortion churned out by Godfred Dame and NPP propagandists, we are compelled to correct certain misconceptions about the transaction…It will be irresponsible on us to sit aloof to sit and allow the deliberate misinformation to fester.

“The Akufo-Addo government has been persecuting the Minority Leader over the purchase of an ambulance. This is political witch-hunting and persecution,” Johnson Asiedu Nketia said at the NDC press conference.

Listen to the alleged audio tape below:

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

44 minutes ago

Ambulance case: Dame persuaded Jakpa to procure and submit fake medical excuse — Asiedu Nketiah Ambulance case: Dame persuaded Jakpa to procure and submit fake medical excuse —...

48 minutes ago

I've not met Akufo-Addo in Dubai or anywhere — Speaker Bagbin refutes Martin Amidu's false claims, demands apology I've not met Akufo-Addo in Dubai or anywhere — Speaker Bagbin refutes Martin Ami...

55 minutes ago

'You deserve to be in jail' — Netizens grill Carlos Ahenkorah for exaggerating cedi-dollar rate 'You deserve to be in jail' — Netizens ‘grill’ Carlos Ahenkorah for ‘exaggeratin...

1 hour ago

Bawumia NPP is focusing on fourth industrial revolution — Bawumia

2 hours ago

3rd accuse in the case, Richard Jakpaleft and Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame Ambulance case: ‘I’ll be dishonest to help you implicate Ato Forson’ — Jakpa tel...

2 hours ago

NDC National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia Godfred Dame hell-bent on incarcerating Ato Forson unjustly; his conduct has bee...

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addo Ambulance Case: Sack AG if he refuses to resign — Prof. Appiagyei urges Akufo-A...

2 hours ago

Cheddar My 16 regional industrial revolution will create jobs, avenues to change Ghana's...

2 hours ago

Ambulance case: Ato Forson's trial smells of political persecution, witch-hunting — Asiedu Nketiah Ambulance case: ‘Ato Forson's trial smells of political persecution, witch-hunti...

2 hours ago

Ambulance case: We won't tolerate any prejudicial comments — Court warns Ambulance case: ‘We won't tolerate any prejudicial comments’ — Court warns

Just in....
body-container-line