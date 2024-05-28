Godfred Dame hell-bent on incarcerating Ato Forson unjustly; his conduct has been criminal – NDC

NDC National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia

LISTEN

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has accused Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame of engaging in criminality in the trial of Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson.

This is the conclusion of the party after getting hold of recordings that allegedly implicate the Attorney General over attempts to convince Richard Jakpa, the third accused person in the ambulance trial to throw the Minority Leader under the bus.

Dr. Ato Forson is the first accused in the ambulance purchase trial that has been going on for years.

Addressing a press conference in Accra on Tuesday, May 28, NDC National Chairman John Asiedu Nketia alleged that Godfred Yeboah Dame is hell-bent on using any means to incarcerate Dr. Ato Forson.

“He is not interested in justice, rather just jailing somebody. Torchbearer of injustice…He is hell-bent on securing incarceration of the Minority Leader unjustly,” the NDC National Chairman said.

He further noted that it is clear to the party that President Akufo-Addo’s government has no regard for justice and only wants to jail the Minority Leader for political reasons.

“In the context of repeated falsehood, deliberate misinformation, and distortion churned out by Godfred Dame and NPP propagandists, we are compelled to correct certain misconceptions about the transaction…It will be irresponsible on us to sit aloof to sit and allow the deliberate misinformation to fester.

“The Akufo-Addo government has been persecuting the Minority Leader over the purchase of an ambulance. This is political witch-hunting and persecution,” Johnson Asiedu Nketia said at the NDC press conference.

Listen to the alleged audio tape below: