Minerals Commission: New Ashanti Regional Office to be hub for regulatory activities — Abu Jinapor

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Samuel A. Jinapor, has underscored the importance of fully operational and well-staffed Minerals Commission offices across the middle belt of the country to execute their regulatory duties.

He said this during an inspection tour of the ultra-modern office complex being constructed by the Commission at its Ashanti Regional office on Monday in Kumasi.

The office complex, when completed, will become the hub for the Commission's regulatory and oversight activities in the middle belt of the country.

Addressing the press after the tour, Mr Jinapor stated that the government has been on the path to completely decentralise the Minerals Commission and the construction of the state-of-the-art Ashanti Regional Minerals Commission office was evidence of the government's commitment and dedication to developing the mining sector.

"This is a major investment by the government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. I have been told that it is going to be the tallest building in Kumasi. It will be a place where we can conduct rigorous investigations of the mining sector and the products of the mining sector in the country,” he said

“If we are going to come to grips with mining, particularly large-scale mining, which contributes significantly to the national economy, as well as small-scale mining, then the Minerals Commission must have the requisite structure, personnel and operational capacity to regulate the mining sector. This government has taken the initiative to ensure that the regulation of mining activities is decentralized, and we are on course,” he added

The Chief Executive Officer of the Minerals Commission, Mr Martin Kwaku Ayisi, disclosed that the project was initially estimated to cost GH₵80 million and that the commission already has plans to let out some offices in the edifice to generate revenue.

He elaborated on the maintenance plan crafted by the commission, assuring that the facility would bring in significant benefits for the commission.

On his part, the Project Consultant, Mr. Osei Tutu assured the minister that the project, which is 71% complete, would be ready by the end of September 2024.

Since 2021, the Minerals Commission has embarked on a massive infrastructural development drive nationwide, which has seen several edifices being constructed across 10 mining regions as part of a decentralisation drive to bring the services of the commission to the doorstep of all stakeholders and also help the government to streamline the operations of the mining sector.