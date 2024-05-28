New Caledonia makes a slow return to normal as state of emergency lifted

France on Tuesday lifted a state of emergency in its Pacific territory of New Caledonia but is maintaining a curfew and sending hundreds of paramilitary reinforcements after two weeks of deadly riots.

The main roads in New Caledonia have been cleared of most of the roadblocks that were preventing traffic, RFI's correspondent reported on Tuesday.

Long queues of traffic have built up in daylight hours but many roads are still closed with hundreds of burnt cars.

Strategic sites such as hospitals and fuel depots are accessible again but the international airport will remain closed until 2 June.

Night curfew

A night curfew from 6.00pm to 6.00am and a ban on alcohol sales will remain, the French government office in New Caledonia said.

As for the queues in front of the shops, they are reducing only very slowly, with supplies from the capital trickling in.

In the bush, numerous roadblocks are still active, and access to the mining centres, a key sector of the territory's economy, is still blocked.

Police reinforcement

The French presidency said restrictions had been eased to let the main pro-independence FLNKS party hold meetings and for local representatives to try to get road barricades removed.

Paris enforced the state of emergency after riots erupted over French plans to reform voting rights in the territory. Several hundred police and military reinforcements have already been sent to New Caledonia.

Authorities said another 480 paramilitary gendarmes would leave France for the territory.

While the archipelago has been quieter, some disturbances were reported in Vallee-du-Tir district of the main city Noumea.

There have been nearly 500 arrests since the unrest started.

