ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

New Caledonia makes a slow return to normal as state of emergency lifted

By RFI
Europe AFP - Theo Rouby
TUE, 28 MAY 2024 LISTEN
© AFP - Theo Rouby

France on Tuesday lifted a state of emergency in its Pacific territory of New Caledonia but is maintaining a curfew and sending hundreds of paramilitary reinforcements after two weeks of deadly riots.

The main roads in New Caledonia have been cleared of most of the roadblocks that were preventing traffic, RFI's correspondent reported on Tuesday.

Long queues of traffic have built up in daylight hours but many roads are still closed with hundreds of burnt cars.

Strategic sites such as hospitals and fuel depots are accessible again but the international airport will remain closed until 2 June.

Night curfew

A night curfew from 6.00pm to 6.00am and a ban on alcohol sales will remain, the French government office in New Caledonia said.

Curfew imposed in New Caledonia after violent protests against constitutional reform

As for the queues in front of the shops, they are reducing only very slowly, with supplies from the capital trickling in.

In the bush, numerous roadblocks are still active, and access to the mining centres, a key sector of the territory's economy, is still blocked.

Police reinforcement

The French presidency said restrictions had been eased to let the main pro-independence FLNKS party hold meetings and for local representatives to try to get road barricades removed.

France to lift state of emergency in New Caledonia

Paris enforced the state of emergency after riots erupted over French plans to reform voting rights in the territory. Several hundred police and military reinforcements have already been sent to New Caledonia.

Authorities said another 480 paramilitary gendarmes would leave France for the territory. 

While the archipelago has been quieter, some disturbances were reported in Vallee-du-Tir district of the main city Noumea.

There have been nearly 500 arrests since the unrest started.

(with newswires)

Top Stories

22 minutes ago

SHS heads doing barter trading to feed students under Free SHS — Educate Africa Institute SHS heads doing barter trading to feed students under Free SHS — Educate Africa ...

22 minutes ago

Sekondi: Our MPs are our woes – Assemblymembers Sekondi: Our MPs are our woes – Assemblymembers

22 minutes ago

The man in the Alajo drain Residents rescue man from drowning at Alajo

2 hours ago

Dr. Stephen Amoah Cedi depreciation: We need to stop import of all agricultural products – Deputy ...

2 hours ago

Editor-Chief of the Fourth Estate investigative portal Manasseh Azure Awuni The Poor and Ghana's Justice System: Fourth Estate to release new exposé on May ...

2 hours ago

EC Chair, Jean Mensa 2024 Election: EC sets December 2 for Special Voting

2 hours ago

Samuel Koku Anyidoholeft and former President John Mahama I'm shocked Mahama is now talking about digitalization — Koku Anyidoho

2 hours ago

Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin Don’t be dodgy; release documents on sale of hotels to Rock City – Afenyo-Markin...

2 hours ago

Professor Kwasi Prempeh, Executive Director of Ghana Center of Democratic Development CCD-Ghana Ghana’s checks and balances, separation of powers merely theoretical, breaks dow...

2 hours ago

Executive Director of the Ghana Center for Democratic Development CDD-Ghana Ghana needs a non-partisan president — Prof Kwasi Prempeh makes case for deep re...

Just in....
body-container-line