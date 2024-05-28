ModernGhana logo
Afrifa Royal Ladies Launch: Regional Women Organiser urges Amenfi West to embrace change

By Prince Ayerakwa II Contributor
At the launch of the Afrifa Royal Ladies in Asankran Breman in the Amenfi West Municipal on Sunday, May 26, 2024, the Western Regional women organiser, Madam Yaa Josephine Odoom Acquah, delivered a rousing speech, urging the constituents of Amenfi West to seize the opportunity to change their destiny.

Madam Acquah emphasized that the power to improve their lives lay in the hands of the people themselves. She highlighted the transformative impact of vibrant leaders like Hon. Afenyo Maikin and Hon. Haruna Iddrissu, who have served as beacons of change in their respective constituencies.

However, she expressed concern that Amenfi West had yet to experience the same level of progress. She expressed her belief that Hon. Ignatius Afrifa, the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for the 2024 general elections possesses the vision and capabilities to bring about much-needed development to the area.

Madam Acquah implored the people present to rally behind Hon. Afrifa and promote his good work. She cautioned against using derogatory language in their campaign, instead advocating for the use of persuasive words and compelling ideas.

She praised Hon. Afrifa's character and accomplishments, stating that they speak volumes about his potential to lead. Madam Josephine Acquah also highlighted "Operation I Will Win My Polling Station" as the motivating factor to the 2024 election and urged the executives to work relentlessly to secure victory in their areas.

The launch of the Afrifa Royal Ladies marks a significant milestone in Hon. Afrifa's campaign to bring about positive change in Amenfi West. With the support of dedicated women leaders, he aims to mobilize the community and harness their collective power to create a brighter future for the constituency.

Madam Josephine Acquah's speech resonated deeply with the people of Amenfi West, inspiring them to believe that change is possible and that Hon. Ignatius Afrifa is the leader to make it happen.

