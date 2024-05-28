Abola Piam Tunmaa We installs Nii Agbee Nmei as new family head

LISTEN

The Abola Piam Tunmaa We, one of the royal families in the Ga State, has installed Abraham Nii Okine Nunoo, also known as Ayitey Agbee Nmei III, as the new family head.

The installation ceremony, which took place on April 27, 2024, marked a significant moment for the Abola royal family.

Nii Ayitey Agbee Nmei III, who also serves as the Head of the Legal Committee for the Abola Piam Royal Council (APRC) in James Town, Accra, expressed his commitment to fostering peace among all descendants of the Abola Piam Tunmaa We Family.

In an interview, he outlined his plan to organize meetings with various aggrieved family members across the family's eight divisions, emphasizing the importance of honesty and understanding in his new role.

The Abola Piam Royal Council, which oversees the administration of the royal family, consists of several committees, including the Executive Board, Legal Committee, Lands Committee, Financial Committee, Operations, Traditional Affairs Committee, and Women Affairs Committee.

In his new capacity, Nii Ayitey Agbee Nmei III highlighted the need for mechanisms to champion the royal family's cause and collaborate with all concerned individuals and those in recognized positions.

The installation of Nii Ayitey Agbee Nmei III has brought some changes to the Council's composition. The Legal Committee is now chaired by Abraham Nii Okine Nunoo, with support from Emmanuel Nii Aryikwei Aryeetey, Ebenezer Akwe Nunoo, and Edward Ayaa Aryee. The Operations Committee includes Joseph Ahena Darku Nuoo (Nii Oblie Okai Awua, Abola Djaasetse). The Lands Committee members are Papa-Fio Nunoo and Mr. Alabi. The Women's Affairs Committee consists of Aunty Oye, Akorkoi, Sister Akuokor, Aunty Ayikaa, Manye Ayeley, and Atofoye Norley.

These changes reflect ongoing efforts to strengthen and streamline the leadership within the Abola Piam Tunmaa Royal Council, ensuring effective governance and the continued prosperity of the royal family.