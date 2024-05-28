Ambulance Case: Sack AG if he refuses to resign — Prof. Appiagyei urges Akufo-Addo

Associate Professor Kwadwo Appiagyei-Atua of the University of Ghana School of Law has urged Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame to resign.

In a recent interview on JoyNews' AM show, Prof. Appiagyei-Atua called on President Akufo-Addo to dismiss the Attorney General if he refuses to step down, emphasizing the need to restore public confidence in Ghana's justice system.

This follows allegations from Richard Jakpa, the third accused in the ambulance purchase trial, who claimed that the Attorney General had previously approached him to help fabricate a case against the Minority Leader and former Deputy Finance Minister, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson.

During cross-examination, Jakpa was admonished by Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe to be direct in his responses and avoid wasting the court's time. In response, Attorney General Dame accused Jakpa of defending the Minority Leader, prompting Jakpa to allege that Dame was aggrieved because he had refused to help him build a case against Dr. Forson.

Prof. Appiagyei-Atua stated, "From the records, it does not seem so, but I think that to bring credibility to the office, that is what he has to do, and if he does not do that, the president should also go ahead and protect the credibility and integrity of the office of the Attorney-General."

He suggested that a parliamentary probe or special inquiry might be necessary if resignation or dismissal does not occur. "And if that does not also work again, the records seem to show that it may not, but you never know. If it does not, there are other options and avenues available, and a parliamentary probe is possible, that could also be undertaken," he stated.

Prof. Appiagyei-Atua concluded, "A special commission inquiry can also be set up to do that, and I think that we should not let this matter rest because it goes up there to the level of the Attorney General's office, and so something needs to be done."