NDPC to launch Transformative Vision 2057 Framework

The National Development Planning Commission (NDPC) will launch Vision 2057, a Long-Term National Development Perspective Framework, on Tuesday, 28th May 2024.

The Director-General of the NDPC, Dr Kodjo Essein Mensah Abrampa, noted in a statement that the framework forecasts ambitious development for the country over the next three decades.

“Vision 2057 is a bold blueprint that will guide our nation's trajectory as we embark on the next chapter of our development. This is by integrating economic, social and environmental priorities, this framework will unlock Ghana's full potential and secure the maximum welfare and happiness of our citizens," it added.

The statement also noted that the Vision 2057 framework outlines a comprehensive development direction centred on key drivers of transformation, including achieving and sustaining macroeconomic stability as well as fostering an empowering culture of social cohesion.

The framework will also ensure peace, security and effective public institutions, enhance human capital development and productivity, advance science, technology, and innovation and Implement sustainable infrastructure and clean energy solutions.

These foundational elements would enable Ghana to reach its sectoral goals across the economy, social, environmental, governance and emergency preparedness dimensions.

Crucially, Vision 2057 is designed to be flexible, allowing subsequent administrations to build upon this long-term vision through their medium-term development plans.

"This is a non-prescriptive, all-inclusive framework that lays the groundwork for Ghana's transformation into an upper middle-income country by 2057. Our nation is poised to play a leading and influential role in regional and global affairs, propelled by our commitment to inclusivity, sustainability, and good governance”, it said.

The commission called on all stakeholders to join in this national endeavour as the country embarks on its ambitious Vision 2057 journey.