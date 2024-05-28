ModernGhana logo
Martin Amidu warns NDC 'attack dogs' Suhuyini, Sammy Gyamfi

Martin Amidu
TUE, 28 MAY 2024
Martin Amidu

Former Special Prosecutor Martin A. B. K. Amidu has accused the National Democratic Congress (NDC) leadership, including key figures Alhassan Suhuyini and Sammy Gyamfi, of orchestrating a targeted smear campaign against him.

In a statement released on May 26, Amidu alleged that these attacks, spearheaded by NDC Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, stem from unverified allegations regarding a petition he supposedly submitted for the removal of the current Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng.

“What has really baffled me, and which is what I have been trying to understand, is the reason for which John Dramani Mahama, who is the leader and flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has unleashed his NDC attack dogs such as Alhassan Suhuyini, Sammy Gyamfi, and to crown it all, the Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, on me since 17 May 2024,” Amidu stated.

The controversy follows a purported petition dated April 30, 2024, calling for Agyebeng's removal. Amidu has questioned the petition's authenticity.

“I cannot understand why the NDC will collaborate with Kissi Agyebeng’s preferred rented media house and his chief executioner, Sampson Lardy Anyenini, to make allegations against me without publishing the alleged petition on which the allegations are based to provide me the opportunity to confirm or deny my signature and rebut or admit the accusations,” he said.

Amidu also cast doubt on a document attributed to the Chief Justice, highlighting inconsistencies and procedural errors that suggest it might be forgery. “I have every reason to question the authenticity of the document attributed to the Chief Justice because I established with mathematical precision with the assistance of information and communication technologies (ICT) that a Joint Statement published at the instance of Kissi Agyebeng as a Joint Statement by the OSP and the Judicial Service of Ghana (JSG) was a forgery by the OSP,” he asserted.

Amidu criticized the media's handling of the allegations, singling out Joy FM for perceived biased reporting. “Joy FM and the NDC have refused or failed to publish the letter from the Presidency to the Chief Justice or the alleged petition for purposes of authentication to enable a reasoned response from me as the Joy FM’s accused in its trial in the court of public opinion,” he argued.

Amidu concluded by reaffirming his dedication to fighting corruption and defending the 1992 Constitution, despite the personal attacks and public scrutiny. “I will continue to defend the 1992 Constitution against all greedy bastards abusing the rights of citizens under the guise of law enforcement,” he declared.

Daniel Owusu
Daniel Owusu

News ReporterPage: DanielOwusu

