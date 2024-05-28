ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Kenya holds public hearings into alleged abuses by British troops

By AFP
Kenya Britain has a permanent military base in central Kenya. By TONY KARUMBA AFPFile
TUE, 28 MAY 2024 LISTEN
Britain has a permanent military base in central Kenya. By TONY KARUMBA (AFP/File)

Kenya on Tuesday is due to launch public hearings into allegations of human rights violations and abuses of power by British troops based in the former colony.

The British Army Training Unit in Kenya (BATUK) is an economic lifeline for many in the central town of Nanyuki, where it maintains a permanent base, but soldiers stationed there have also been accused of committing offences including murder.

In the most high-profile case dating back to 2012, the body of a young Kenyan mother was found in a septic tank in Nanyuki where she was last seen alive with a British soldier.

Agnes Wanjiru's family filed a lawsuit in Kenya over the 21-year-old's death, but progress has been sluggish, with hearings repeatedly postponed. The case is now due to be heard on July 10, according to local media.

Kenya's parliament announced last week it would hold four public hearings, including one in Nanyuki, into alleged abuses by British troops stationed in the country.

The hearings between Tuesday and Thursday this week will "investigate the allegations of human rights violations, including mistreatment, torture, unlawful detention, killings", a circular issued by the lower house of parliament said.

Rose Wanjiku left and another relative look through photographs of her sister Agnes who was killed in 2012. By Tony KARUMBA AFPFile Rose Wanjiku (left) and another relative look through photographs of her sister Agnes who was killed in 2012. By Tony KARUMBA (AFP/File)

The hearings will also examine "the alleged ethical breaches related to ethical misconduct, including corruption, fraud, discrimination, abuse of power, and other unethical behaviour".

London and Nairobi have been at odds over the question of jurisdiction for British soldiers who break Kenyan law, with the UK government saying previously that it did not accept the jurisdiction of the Kenyan court probing Wanjiru's death.

Asked about this week's hearings, a spokesperson for the British High Commission told AFP: "The British High Commission in Nairobi and BATUK intend to cooperate with the inquiry.

"The UK-Kenya defence partnership is one of the great strengths of our relationship and our joint training and operations with the Kenyan Defence Forces are keeping both Kenyan and British people safe."

Inquiry reopened

On Thursday, the British mission said High Commissioner Neil Wigan had met with Wanjiru's family, who have long demanded justice over her killing.

"The meeting provided an opportunity for the High Commissioner to listen to the family and offer his condolences. The High Commissioner also reiterated the UK's continued commitment to cooperate fully with the Kenyan investigation into (the) death of Ms Wanjiru," it said.

In October 2021, Britain's The Sunday Times newspaper reported that a soldier had confessed to his comrades to killing Wanjiru and showed them her body.

The report alleged that military superiors were made aware of the murder, but no further action was taken.

An investigation was opened in 2019 but no results have been made public.

Kenyan police announced that the inquiry would be reopened after the Sunday Times revelations.

Wanjiru's family has filed a lawsuit against the British army in Kenya as well as Kenyan police, legal and political officials over her death.

Top Stories

23 minutes ago

Prof. John Gatsi Cedi depreciation: Manage the economy well if you want people to stop hoarding d...

26 minutes ago

Martin Amidu Martin Amidu warns NDC 'attack dogs' Suhuyini, Sammy Gyamfi

39 minutes ago

Bawumia Mahama’s dumsor era created unemployment but we’ve created 2.1 million jobs — B...

44 minutes ago

Henry Nana Boakye Ato Forson Trial: Nana B blows Justice Kulendi’s cover over secret recording

44 minutes ago

Peasant farmers in despair over 12million spent on Pwalugu Dam Peasant farmers in despair over $12million spent on Pwalugu Dam

53 minutes ago

VR: Court remands Som SHS assistant head, bursar and two others for alleged theft of student food supplies V/R: Court remands Somé SHS assistant head, bursar and two others for alleged th...

53 minutes ago

Dont be dodgy, release documents on sale of hotels – Afenyo-Markin to SSNIT Don’t be dodgy, release documents on sale of hotels – Afenyo-Markin to SSNIT

53 minutes ago

Tax audits: I won't harass you with EOCO — Mahama tell businesses Tax audits: I won't harass you with EOCO — Mahama tell businesses

53 minutes ago

NPPs elections rigging mechanisms being rolled out in phases — Mary Awusi NPP’s elections rigging mechanisms being rolled out in phases — Mary Awusi

53 minutes ago

Whip your appointees to release the dollars they're sleeping on —Traders to Akufo-Addo Whip your appointees to release the dollars they're sleeping on —Traders to Akuf...

Just in....
body-container-line