Will the NPP lose power even if it transforms Ghana into an earthly paradise?

Dear critical-reader, the question that wise and aspirational Africans interested in the politics of the beautiful and bountiful Africa nation-state of Ghana, ought to ponder over (as criticism-averse power-hungry and power-drunk politicians criss-cross the country making empty promises and trading accusations and counter-accusations against each other, while dishing out off-ledger dark-kickback-dosh from regime-crony-tycoons seeking future state capture sweetheart deals to grow their net wealth yet further, lol), is: Will the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), lose power, even if it successfully transforms Ghana into an earthly paradise, before the arrival of election 2024's December D-Day?

The bald truth, dear critical-reader, is that even if the ruling NPP succeeds in transforming Ghana into a paradise on earth awash with well-funded social programmes benefitting all its societal demographics, before the December presidential and parliamentary elections, they will still be voted out of power, alas.

The no-brainer-reason, for that pending electoral catastrophe for the ruling NPP, is simply because the vast majority of ordinary Ghanaians (praying unceasingly for peaceful and democratic regime-change this December), are fed up with arrogant, thoroughly dishonest and disrespectful government appointees at the very heart of the presidency, and have thus become tunnel-vision-focused on getting today's greed-filled state-capture big-thieves-in-high-places investigated, prosecuted and jailed, for causing ruinous financial loss to their Republic, by casting votes to rid themselves of the hapless NPP regime in power today, on the day of the December presidential and parliamentary elections. Hmmm, 3y3nsem piiiii, oooo, Ghanafuor. Yoooooooo...

As it happens, dear critical-reader, ordinary people across the entire territorial landmass of Ghana, are scandalised by the endless-rolling-looting-spree that has eroded and destroyed their personal net worth, in inverse proportion to the astonishing rise to stratospheric heights, of the net worth of powerful crooked politicians, elected to govern their Motherland Ghana, on the basis that they would smash high-level corruption to smithereens with iron fists, but who have rather ended up bringing their beloved Motherland Ghana to a sorry pass - as a blighted emerging African country suffering never-ending power outages, and experiencing an unprecedented cost-of-living crisis, fueled by price-gouging greedflation: a disastrous double-whammy that has dealt the knockout blow to their beautiful and bountiful country, now painfully and tragically bankrupted by grand white-collar larceny-in-the-first-degree. Hmmm, Anansesemkrom Ghana - tweaaaaaaa...

Whatever be the case, the ruling NPP is in a real bind, dear critical-reader: If it succeeds somehow in conspiring with the Electoral Commission (EC), God forbid, to collude to rig the December presidential and parliamentary elections, in order p to elicit an election outcome favourable to it, a nation now sitting on a ticking social time bomb, will immediately see the eruption of nationwide violence and chaos, on a scale that none of the world's mightiest armed forces will be able to bring under control, let alone that of Ghana's under-resourced military, to enable them retain power through stolen elections, lol. Hmmm, asem k3siy33 bi 3b3ba debi ankasa, ooooo, Ghanafuor. Yoooooooooo...

Finally, it is in light of all the above, dear critical-reader, that independent-minded, patriotic and apolitical Ghanaians are astonished that self-delusion has so impaired the cognition of clever-dick power-drunk NPP politicians that they actually believe that a majority Ghanaians will cast votes to enable them retain power, for an unprecedented third term in government after 7th January, 2025, lol. As far as such Ghanaians are concerned, the NPP will lose power, even if it successfully transforms Ghana into an earthly paradise, before the December presidential and parliamentary elections, ooooo, Ghanafuor. No question. Full stop. Yooooooooo...