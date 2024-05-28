The deplorable mentality of some Ghanaians is inhibiting the nation’s progress

LISTEN

Why is it that many a Ghanaian hate to hear the truth told? In Ghana, it has almost become a norm among the various tribes to dislike he who stands up against those in higher positions found to abuse their power.

Is it a question or act of sycophancy, lack of knowledge, cowardice, or sheer stupidity that some Ghanaians vociferously side those rather subjugating others by way of abuse of their positions or powers? I can’t get it.

When a politician tells lies to people and you muster courage to challenge him or her, you get attacked verbally, if not physically.

When a traditional overlord makes claims to owning the entire land of a region and you boldly evidentially expose the fallacy of their claim, you get attacked or abused by damn ignorant traditionalists who see such overlords as second in importance to God, if not God Almighty himself.

Why do we behave that badly as a people? Why can’t we try to let the truth prevail for the collective betterment of us as a nation aspiring tirelessly to live better, and be counted as rational human beings by our contemporary white neighbours?

Do we realise the magnitude of harm being done to ourselves because of our cultivation of hatred towards the few audacious ones among us that are always ready to stand up against liars, bullies, and lawlessness in the Ghanaian society?

Again, why are some Ghanaians not ready to accept the truth even when they are presented with available indisputable documentary evidence? Is it how bad we have become as a people? If yes, our development as a nation will have become a mirage.

You can kowtow or prostrate to your traditional overlord as much you like, however, if he tells a lie and gets exposed, don’t be furious with he who is coming out with the contrary, but true, version of the story.

When one comes out to correct a person in higher position of trust when they err by lying, the one correcting them rather gets insulted or attacked. Why that?

You can be a political or traditional sycophant all through and through and be ready to die in defence of your idol, however, you are advised not to be an obstruction to the prevalence of truth.

Whether we like to hear this truth or not, there is no single person or traditional overlord that owns the entire land of the region in which they are. The land of any region belongs to the various stools, thus, the paramount chiefs and families within the region, and the government. Am I right?

Those who are not conversant with this fact should not be jumpy and insulting but calmly approach me for evidence and education.

Hosea 4:6 – “My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge”.

Those in positions of trust are taking us for granted because of our lack of knowledge. Isn’t it? He who defends any liar or wrongdoer lacks knowledge if I were to be honest with you.

Acts 17:11 – “Now the Berean Jews were of more noble character than those in Thessalonica, for they received the message with great eagerness and examined the Scriptures every day to see if what Paul said was true?

Why not make your own search to prove or disprove a challenge raised against an alleged lie told by a person in authority, but hastily rise to condemn or attack he who is raising the objection?

You shall remember me, the proud and fearless son of Kumawu/Asiampa soil, some day to come but I may be long gone to come back no more.

Asiampa shall arise from her ruins. It shall never die because of the show of audacity, pride, fairness, truthfulness, and willingness by her son to uplift her name.

A word to the wise is enough.

Rockson Adofo