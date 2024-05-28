ModernGhana logo
Take responsibility for cedi depreciation, stop the blame tactics — Prof John Gatsi to Finance Minister

Economist Prof. John Gatsi has criticised Finance Minister Mohammed Amin Adam's explanation of the cedi's ongoing depreciation, dismissing claims that currency speculation and debt servicing needs are the primary causes.

Prof. Gatsi, Dean of the Business School at the University of Cape Coast, responded to the sector Minister's statements during an interview on the Class Morning Show, indicating that such reasons fail to address the underlying issues of the cedi.

As of May 2024, the cedi has depreciated by approximately 14.6% against the US dollar, a slight improvement from the 20% decline seen in the retail market.

The Bank of Ghana’s May 2024 data shows the cedi lost 7.7% against the dollar in March and 10.5% in April. Currently, the dollar averages GH¢15 on the retail market, while the Bank of Ghana quotes it at GH¢13.01. Against the pound and euro, the cedi has depreciated by 14.5% and 12.9%, respectively.

To combat the depreciation, measures include fiscal consolidation, the gold-for-oil and gold-for-reserve programs, and securing funds from international projects. Recent interventions by the Bank of Ghana, including a $59 million injection into the market, have temporarily stabilized the cedi.

Despite government assurances of collaboration with the Bank of Ghana to curb the depreciation, Prof. Gatsi remains skeptical. He emphasized that genuine solutions must bolster confidence in the cedi, rather than attributing its fall to speculative behavior.

"Why are people trying to invest in the dollar? It is because the confidence around our cedi is not strong. The moment they see rampant and continuous depreciation, they seek alternatives," Prof. Gatsi explained. He criticized the government's reliance on borrowing to service debt without corresponding development, warning that it exacerbates the debt crisis.

Prof. Gatsi also highlighted the negative impacts of cedi depreciation on incomes, business capital, and the cost of living.

Daniel Owusu
