December Poll: Mahama vows to scrap e-levy and ease tax burden if elected

Politics Mahama
MON, 27 MAY 2024 LISTEN
Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has reaffirmed his pledge to abolish the E-levy if elected president in the 2024 general elections.

Speaking at the 8th Ghana CEO Summit in Accra on Monday, May 27, Mahama also committed to removing certain taxes that have become burdensome for businesses and households. He assured that his administration would not subject businesses to excessive tax audits or harassment by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

Mahama emphasized the importance of reducing the tax burden and cutting down on excessive government spending.

“We will achieve this by reducing massive government expenditures, preventing waste and corruption, and boosting revenues by broadening the tax base. We will simplify the VAT system and streamline its collection. The e-levy and other onerous taxes on businesses and households will be abolished. We will not burden you with endless tax audits or harassment from EOCO,” he stated.

He also outlined his plan to stabilize the economy and restore the currency.

Mahama announced his intention to launch an urgent economic recovery and fiscal consolidation plan within the first 100 days of his administration, following a national economic dialogue.

“Our top priority will be to stabilize the economy and restore a stable currency through an urgent economic recovery and fiscal consolidation plan within one hundred days of assuming office,” he declared.

Daniel Owusu
Daniel Owusu

News ReporterPage: DanielOwusu

