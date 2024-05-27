Please don’t leave Ghana — Mahama begs multinational companies, investors

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has called on multinational companies to continue to have confidence in Ghana.

Speaking at the 8th Ghana CEO Summit in Accra on Monday, May 27, the former President lamented over the shutdown of some Multinational companies in the country including GAME and Glovo

He begged other multinational companies and investors to continue doing business in Ghana with the promise that the next NDC government with him as President will address the economic challenges to make operating in Ghana favourable.

“GAME, Glovo, Nivea, BIC Pen, Dark and Lovely have all shut down. Unilever has relocated its tea production to Nigeria. Amid all this, our public debt has now hit a staggering 658.6 billion Ghana Cedis. But we cannot despair over the poor quality of governance that has served us in the last seven and a half years.

“I would like to appeal to you, captains of industry and the investor community, to tarry a bit more. Please don’t leave our country. The beauty of our democracy is that it affords us the opportunity to change our current trajectory. You can rest assured that a new NDC administration will work with you to create a conducive environment for businesses to thrive,” John Dramani Mahama said.

The former president further promised to work with the business community to expand their businesses to create more opportunities for the youthful population in Ghana when voted president in the 2024 General election.

“Together, we will recapture our pride of place as West Africa’s favourite destination for investment,” the NDC flagbearer stressed.