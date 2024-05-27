I'll abolish cocoa syndication loans if elected president — Alan

Independent presidential candidate Alan Kyerematen has pledged to overhaul Ghana's cocoa syndication loan system and replace it with domestic currency securities if elected.

In a Facebook post on Monday, May 27, Mr. Kyerematen said he would "abolish cocoa syndication loans in favor of local currency securities" as Ghana's president.

The post continued "As President, I will Overhaul the existing cocoa external loans syndication arrangements for the purchase of cocoa and instead issue domestic securities denominated in our local currency."

Ghana's cocoa regulator, the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), typically takes out an annual syndicated loan denominated in foreign currency at the start of the cocoa season in September to fund the purchase of beans from farmers.

However, this year's $800 million loan faced delays due to a significant drop in cocoa production.

COCOBOD has since drawn down $600 million of the delayed loan and canceled the remainder, as output fell almost 40% below forecast this season due to adverse weather, swollen shoot virus disease, and increased smuggling.

COCOBOD is now seeking an even larger syndication of up to $1.5 billion to finance cocoa purchases for the 2024/25 season.

Sources indicate international banks are inspecting cocoa farms and assessing their participation in the loan offer.