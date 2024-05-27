Ambulance case: AG fond of manipulating cases; same happened in ACP Agordzo case — Martin Kpebu alleges

Private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu has alleged that the Attorney General and Minister of Justice Godfred Yeboah Dame has a propensity for manipulating court cases.

He cited recent allegations in the ongoing ambulance procurement trial and a past case involving ACP Dr. Benjamin Agordzo.

Kpebu also referenced an instance where the AG lied on Joy FM stating that investigations by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) boss found nothing against the former Minister Cecilia Dapaah.

However, according to the vocal lawyer, evidence shows the AG instructed that investigations did not need to begin.

"The same thing happened in my case with ACP Dr. Benjamin Agordzo. The Attorney General told me that Agordzo had done nothing wrong but 'I've just added him.' How can you destroy someone's life like this?" Mr. Kpebu alleged.

These comments come amidst allegations from the third accused in the trial, Richard Jakpa.

Jakpa accused the AG of calling him at odd hours to collude in making a case against the first accused, Ato Forson.

"The AG has on several occasions engaged me at odd hours to help him make a case against A1, and I have evidence for that," Jakpa stated in court.

In an interview with Accra-based Onua TV on Saturday, Mr. Kpebu stated that the AG Godfred Dame cannot be called as a witness in the ambulance case trial since he is only acting in his capacity as a prosecutor.

As such he believes the allegations against him cannot be fully addressed by the court unless a public inquiry is conducted.