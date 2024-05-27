The NPP's Performance Tracker Has Vanished After Tracking Down The Government’s Incompetence

As Akufo Addo, Mahamudu Bawumia, Richard Ahiagbah, Ken Ofori-Atta, Matthew Opoku Prempeh, and other politicians from the New Patriotic Party keep boasting about their accomplishments, even though Mahama, the former president, is accountable for the growth of the ruling party's stronghold, I was one of the writers who put pressure on the NPP government to highlight the party's accomplishments to the general public. Therefore, the NPP government quickly developed its performance tracker program.

The performance tracker, launched on April 10, 2024, was to give the public accurate and current information about the government's accomplishments. It's usually best to avoid conflict when you're weak, but the NPP fights when they don't have any strength left, brags about jobs that don't exist, and has been cutting sod for projects for the past seven years without starting any. As a result, the track record began to reflect the NPP's incompetence rather than its strengths.

The performance tracker of the ruling party, which was supposed to wow the public, instead let Ghanaians down and revealed the ineffectiveness of the government. After a while, the tracker began monitoring the projects of the previous administration instead of the government's accomplishments, and the NPP government eventually issued an apology after it was revealed that they had been stealing Mahama's initiatives.

There's something about Ghanaians that baffles me. The NPP government has been atrocious, flouting the Constitution and rigging the elections twice to further devastate the nation, so why are the people merely blaming the government without taking action? Protests on a massive scale should have forced Jean Mensa out of power, and Akufo Addo should have been impeached long ago because the two individuals have persisted in abusing their authority.

Working at the Electoral Commission's office as a politician, whether from the NPP or the NDC, is expressly forbidden by the Constitution. Why should this be allowed in Ghana when it can't be tolerated in any developing or developed nation? The truth is that what they are doing will either call for violence or a coup, but as soon as you start discussing the political ramifications of this act, you are swiftly accused of inciting violence or asking for a coup.

Ghana's public debt is now GH658.6 billion; thus, Akufo Addo and Bawumia must justify their spending. This government has imposed numerous levies, including the COVID tax and the E-levy, the latter of which has devastated Ghanaians' means of subsistence. Even though Mahama was able to start several initiatives, such as hospitals, schools, and affordable housing units, with the public's debt of GH 120 billion when he came to office, the NPP still dares to call him incompetent.

Ghanaians should question Ken Ofori-Atta, Mahamudu Bawumia, and Akufo Addo on how the GH658.6 billion debt came about and what they did with the funds. The people do not appear to be receiving any assistance from the Ghanaian army or police, only the NPP government. The police permitted protests against the former Ghanaian leader, John Mahama when conditions were far better than they are under this awful regime; however, they are prohibiting such demonstrations against Akufo Addo.

Akufo Addo's eight years have been a waste. Projects like Agenda 111, One Village, One Dam, One District, One Factory, and others have proven to be fraudulent. When the NPP politicians, including the regional minister from Ashanti, came on television, they were asked to enumerate the accomplishments of the party, but they were unable to do so. Therefore, Ghanaians shouldn't take seriously any articles that imply Mahama is incompetent; these authors are either taking bribes from Akufo Addo or are tribal bigots.

The majority of Ghanaians do not care about Mahamudu Bawumia, the vice president, let alone his running mate. Therefore, whether he has a running mate or not doesn't matter to them. The NPP government has been exposed and disgraced by the ruling party's performance tracker, and other means of widespread corruption, such as the SML Deal, have forced Ghanaians to acknowledge the fact that the NPP government has nothing better to offer them and, therefore, has to go to the opposition.