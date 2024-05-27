2024 election: Mahama cannot do any better; he must be rejected by voters – Afenyo-Markin

Majority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin has opined that former President John Dramani Mahama should be not considered as an option in the 2024 presidential election.

According to him, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) failed the people of Ghana when he was given the chance as President.

Speaking in a discussion on Joys News on Monday, May 27, Alexander Afenyo-Makin argued that John Dramani Mahama must not be given another chance to destroy what the NPP has achieved for the country.

“We are going into a competition and in that competition, that yesterday’s failure is the one coming up to say that, you see they could not perform, so give me the chance.

“It’s important to remind those who are going to take the decision that, this man who claims that, give me the chance cannot do it better. For that one, we need to make that point clear. We can no longer keep quiet. It doesn’t mean that if we say so, we are saying so in bad faith,” Alexander Afenyo-Markin said.

The Member of Parliament for Effutu further noted that the alternative to the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is scary.

He wants Ghanaians to vote for the NPP and its flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the December 7 polls.

“It is important that you remind the decision makers that the alternative is scary. The alternative is worse,” Alexander Afenyo-Markin stressed.