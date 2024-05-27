NPP gov’t projects not like Guinea Fowl projects; these are real projects – Bawumia

LISTEN

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has emphasised that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government has undertaken more developmental projects than the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama government.

Speaking at the 8th Ghana CEO Summit on Monday, May 27, the NPP flagbearer said projects of his government are not like Guinea fowl projects.

He said projects by the NPP government are real and have impacted the lives of Ghanaians.

"There were no vehicles for some of the projects we have done. We have done over 200 projects in the area of zongo development across all the zongos in the country. You look at our investment in technical and vocational education, over six billion Ghana Cedis in the last 7 years.

"The highest investment in TVET by any government in the fourth republic, and we’ve made technical and vocational education also free in that context. You see in terms of our development authority, there are 1,609 projects completed. And under the Northern Development Authority it has also completed over 304 projects so far and so we are not talking about Guinea fowl projects but real projects," Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia argued.

This is a direct jab on John Dramani Mahama, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s closest competitor heading into the 2024 General Election.

Both leaders of the NDC and the NPP are confident of leading their parties to victory on December 7.