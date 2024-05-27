Dome SDA Church launches Silver Jubilee celebration

The Dome Seventh-Day Adventist (SDA) Church in the Taifa District of the Accra City Conference (ACC) on Saturday, May 25, 2024, launched its Silver Jubilee Anniversary Celebrations under the theme, “Gratitude and Growth: Celebrating 25 years of Faith and Unity.”

Speaking at the ceremony, the minister in charge of the Taifa District of the SDA Church, Pastor Martin Owusu Bonsu, exhorted the congregation to exhibit sacrificial giving and uprightness, as a response to the love and mercy that God had bestowed upon them.

Expounding on his sermon text taken from Luke 19: 8, Pastor Owusu Bonsu indicated that Zacchaeus a former dishonest chief tax collector, repented when he met Jesus.

According to him, “Zacchaues was ready to give half of his properties to the poor and give back fourfold of what he had defrauded people. That was true repentance. We also need to sincerely confess our sins and repent when we recognize what God has done for us.”

The District Pastor also referred to the woman in Mathew 26: 7, who broke her costly Alabaster box and poured its full fragrant content upon the head of Jesus, a gesture that demonstrated that believers should also give their best to God. He underscored that giving and obedience bring growth and blessings from God.

For his part, the minister in charge of the Dome SDA Church, Pastor Joseph Manu Kusi, paid tributes to the pioneers and pacesetters of the church and encouraged the current members to, wholistically, help build God’s church for His glory.

The District Pastor, assisted by the Dome Church Pastor and the elders of the church unveiled the logo and the T-shirt for the 25th anniversary celebrations which will be climaxed in November this year.

Besides the anniversary launch, the day also marked the 3rd edition of ‘Yonkodo Series’, a musical concert, annually held by the Dome SDA Church Choir and Singing Band.

Speaking on this year’s theme, “Our Talents, Our Thanksgiving,” Elder Elijah Antwi Boasiako, the elder in charge of music noted that the ‘Yonkodo Series’ offered the singing groups in the church the opportunity to worship God through music, adding that “through music we show appreciation to God for giving us the talents of singing to glorify His name.”

In attendance was the guest performing group from Amamorley SDA Church Singing Band.

Elders Solomon Asare and B. B. Arko were the Masters of Ceremonies.