Traders in Twifo-Wawase bemoans poor market conditions

Traders and shoppers at Twifo Wawase Market in the Hemang Lower Denkyira District of the Central Region have expressed concerns over the poor condition of their market, which is making it difficult for them to conduct their daily business.

The traders lamented that the deplorable state of the marketplace leaves them stranded during the rainy season due to the lack of proper market structures. This forces them to sell in open spaces, exposing them to the sun’s unbearable heat as they strive to make a living.

The traders reported that this situation is negatively impacting their daily sales, resulting in a decline in customer patronage.

A concerned trader highlighted the worsening conditions of the market, especially during the rainy season, and pleaded with authorities to intervene.

They stressed that their livelihoods depend on the market, and they deserve to carry out their activities in a conducive environment.