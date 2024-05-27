ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Traders in Twifo-Wawase bemoans poor market conditions

By Nana Kwame Essel II Contributor
Social News Traders in Twifo-Wawase bemoans poor market conditions
MON, 27 MAY 2024 LISTEN

Traders and shoppers at Twifo Wawase Market in the Hemang Lower Denkyira District of the Central Region have expressed concerns over the poor condition of their market, which is making it difficult for them to conduct their daily business.

The traders lamented that the deplorable state of the marketplace leaves them stranded during the rainy season due to the lack of proper market structures. This forces them to sell in open spaces, exposing them to the sun’s unbearable heat as they strive to make a living.

The traders reported that this situation is negatively impacting their daily sales, resulting in a decline in customer patronage.

A concerned trader highlighted the worsening conditions of the market, especially during the rainy season, and pleaded with authorities to intervene.

They stressed that their livelihoods depend on the market, and they deserve to carry out their activities in a conducive environment.

Top Stories

42 minutes ago

Mr. Ahmed Gedel Fulani Community needs actual development and not rhetoric — Samira Bawumia told

1 hour ago

Mahama December Poll: Mahama vows to scrap e-levy and ease tax burden if elected

2 hours ago

Ambulance case: Resign now to save your reputation – Ansa-Asare to Godfred Dame Ambulance case: Resign now to save your reputation – Ansa-Asare to Godfred Dame

2 hours ago

Tensions brews in Awutu Senya West as NDC supporters vandalise NPP's Eugene Arhin posters, billboards Tensions brews in Awutu Senya West as NDC supporters vandalise NPP's Eugene Arhi...

2 hours ago

Yvonne Nelson, other media personalities during 2015 dumsor protest Yvonne Nelson’s 2015 dumsor demonstration had ‘hostile’ reaction under Mahama bu...

2 hours ago

Ambulance case: Secret recording happened in Justice Kulendis residence – Nana B Ambulance case: Secret recording happened in Justice Kulendi’s residence – Nana ...

2 hours ago

Lil Win car kills three-year-old boy at Amakom Lil Win car kills three-year-old boy at Amakom

2 hours ago

Anlo Traditional Council driver busted for cocoa smugglingto Togo Anlo Traditional Council driver busted for cocoa smuggling to Togo

2 hours ago

Economic crisis: Why is Akufo-Addo left off the hook unlike Mahama – Spares parts PRO Economic crisis: Why is Akufo-Addo left off the hook unlike Mahama – Spares part...

3 hours ago

Alexander Afenyo-Markin Voting for NDC again scary, worse decision — Afenyo-Markin to Ghanaians

Just in....
body-container-line