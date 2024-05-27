ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Be mute on every secret you know about NPP, Akufo-Addo — Kumchacha to Hopeson Adorye

Headlines Be mute on every secret you know about NPP, Akufo-Addo — Kumchacha to Hopeson Adorye
MON, 27 MAY 2024 LISTEN

Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Prophet Kumchacha of Heaven’s Gate Ministry, has criticized Hopeson Adorye, a former deputy coordinator of national security, for his controversial dynamite detonation claim.

Hopeson Adorye, who was expelled from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) admitted during a radio interview that during the 2016 elections, he and others used dynamites in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) strongholds to intimidate Togolese from voting in favour of the NDC.

This revelation led to his arrest and later granted bail of GHS 20,000.

Reacting to Adorye’s claim, Prophet Kumchacha questioned whether Adorye would have made such a statement if he was still a member of the NPP.

Kumchacha argued that party secrets should remain confidential regardless of his disconnection with the party.

“Utterances that could cause destruction or harm to the country should not be encouraged. This is a significant lesson for all politicians,” Kumchacha said in an interview on Kingdom FM.

“Let me advise my brother Hopeson, and because of his wife Gifty, I really like him. If he has now left the NPP and joined Afranfranto, every secret he knows about the NPP, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and the party should be kept secret… and let me ask this question - what he said that has landed him in trouble, would he have said the same if he were still a member of the NPP?” he questioned.

Adorye was released on a 20,000 Ghana cedis bail by a Circuit Court on May 23, 2024 over charges of publication of false news.

This was after being held overnight at the Ministries Police Station following an invitation by the CID of the Ghana Police Service.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Be mute on every secret you know about NPP, Akufo-Addo — Kumchacha to Hopeson Adorye Be mute on every secret you know about NPP, Akufo-Addo — Kumchacha to Hopeson Ad...

2 hours ago

Cedi fall: Whore you crying to? – Prof. Gatsi asks Dr. Amin Adam for blaming speculation, borrowing Cedi fall: "Who’re you crying to?" – Prof. Gatsi asks Dr. Amin Adam for blaming ...

2 hours ago

Reduce exchange rate to GH10 or face our wrath – Federation of Traders warn govt Reduce exchange rate to GH¢10 or face our wrath – Federation of Traders warn gov...

3 hours ago

BoG Governor, Dr. Ernest Addison Governor Addison replies Mahama on Gold-for-Oil allegation; insists policy is no...

3 hours ago

Voter Registration Exercise: Kwesi Pratt mocks EC official for praying over machines Voter Registration Exercise: Kwesi Pratt ‘mocks’ EC official for praying over ma...

3 hours ago

2024 elections: Akufo-Addo has ordered us to ensure free, fair, transparent elections; the security won't allow anyone to misbehave —Interior Minister 2024 elections: Akufo-Addo has ordered us to ensure free, fair, transparent elec...

4 hours ago

Bawumia Bawumia's GHc30 billion expenditure cut promise is an insult to us — Osei Sampen...

4 hours ago

North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwaleft and Investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Ablakwa has shown MPs can be useful in keeping the executive in check — Manasseh...

4 hours ago

May 27: Drops of rain, thunderstorms to hit parts of Ghana this evening — GMet May 27: Drops of rain, thunderstorms to hit parts of Ghana this evening — GMet

4 hours ago

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP for North Tongu SSNIT-Rock City Saga: Ablakwa notifies police about intended June 18 demonstrati...

Just in....
body-container-line