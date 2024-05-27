Be mute on every secret you know about NPP, Akufo-Addo — Kumchacha to Hopeson Adorye

Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Prophet Kumchacha of Heaven’s Gate Ministry, has criticized Hopeson Adorye, a former deputy coordinator of national security, for his controversial dynamite detonation claim.

Hopeson Adorye, who was expelled from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) admitted during a radio interview that during the 2016 elections, he and others used dynamites in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) strongholds to intimidate Togolese from voting in favour of the NDC.

This revelation led to his arrest and later granted bail of GHS 20,000.

Reacting to Adorye’s claim, Prophet Kumchacha questioned whether Adorye would have made such a statement if he was still a member of the NPP.

Kumchacha argued that party secrets should remain confidential regardless of his disconnection with the party.

“Utterances that could cause destruction or harm to the country should not be encouraged. This is a significant lesson for all politicians,” Kumchacha said in an interview on Kingdom FM.

“Let me advise my brother Hopeson, and because of his wife Gifty, I really like him. If he has now left the NPP and joined Afranfranto, every secret he knows about the NPP, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and the party should be kept secret… and let me ask this question - what he said that has landed him in trouble, would he have said the same if he were still a member of the NPP?” he questioned.

Adorye was released on a 20,000 Ghana cedis bail by a Circuit Court on May 23, 2024 over charges of publication of false news.

This was after being held overnight at the Ministries Police Station following an invitation by the CID of the Ghana Police Service.