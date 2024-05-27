Local Government Minister applauses UN-Habitat technical assistance

The Minister for Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, Mr Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah, has acknowledged the ongoing cooperation with UN-Habitat and reiterated the government's commitment to sustainable urban development.

He underscored the support received for the National Urban Policy and Action Plan initiated in 2012 and the forthcoming National Urban Policy and Implementation Plan for 2024-2033 developed with UN-Habitat’s expertise.

Mr Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah stated this when the Regional Director for Africa at the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), Mr Oumar Sylla, paid a courtesy call on him in Accra.

The visit was to strengthen collaboration on sustainable urban development.

The Minister, who also serves as the Vice President of the UN-Habitat Assembly, noted the development of the National Slum Upgrading and Prevention Strategy with UN-Habitat's help in integrating and preventing the growth of slums.

Mr Sylla’s visit also signifies a strong partnership and a shared vision for sustainable urban growth in Ghana.