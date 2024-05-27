ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Local Government Minister applauses UN-Habitat technical assistance

By Priscilla Osei-Wusu Nimako, ISD II Contributor
General News Local Government Minister applauses UN-Habitat technical assistance
MON, 27 MAY 2024 LISTEN

The Minister for Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, Mr Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah, has acknowledged the ongoing cooperation with UN-Habitat and reiterated the government's commitment to sustainable urban development.

He underscored the support received for the National Urban Policy and Action Plan initiated in 2012 and the forthcoming National Urban Policy and Implementation Plan for 2024-2033 developed with UN-Habitat’s expertise.

Mr Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah stated this when the Regional Director for Africa at the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), Mr Oumar Sylla, paid a courtesy call on him in Accra.

The visit was to strengthen collaboration on sustainable urban development.

The Minister, who also serves as the Vice President of the UN-Habitat Assembly, noted the development of the National Slum Upgrading and Prevention Strategy with UN-Habitat's help in integrating and preventing the growth of slums.

Mr Sylla’s visit also signifies a strong partnership and a shared vision for sustainable urban growth in Ghana.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Be mute on every secret you know about NPP, Akufo-Addo — Kumchacha to Hopeson Adorye Be mute on every secret you know about NPP, Akufo-Addo — Kumchacha to Hopeson Ad...

2 hours ago

Cedi fall: Whore you crying to? – Prof. Gatsi asks Dr. Amin Adam for blaming speculation, borrowing Cedi fall: "Who’re you crying to?" – Prof. Gatsi asks Dr. Amin Adam for blaming ...

2 hours ago

Reduce exchange rate to GH10 or face our wrath – Federation of Traders warn govt Reduce exchange rate to GH¢10 or face our wrath – Federation of Traders warn gov...

3 hours ago

BoG Governor, Dr. Ernest Addison Governor Addison replies Mahama on Gold-for-Oil allegation; insists policy is no...

3 hours ago

Voter Registration Exercise: Kwesi Pratt mocks EC official for praying over machines Voter Registration Exercise: Kwesi Pratt ‘mocks’ EC official for praying over ma...

3 hours ago

2024 elections: Akufo-Addo has ordered us to ensure free, fair, transparent elections; the security won't allow anyone to misbehave —Interior Minister 2024 elections: Akufo-Addo has ordered us to ensure free, fair, transparent elec...

4 hours ago

Bawumia Bawumia's GHc30 billion expenditure cut promise is an insult to us — Osei Sampen...

4 hours ago

North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwaleft and Investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Ablakwa has shown MPs can be useful in keeping the executive in check — Manasseh...

4 hours ago

May 27: Drops of rain, thunderstorms to hit parts of Ghana this evening — GMet May 27: Drops of rain, thunderstorms to hit parts of Ghana this evening — GMet

4 hours ago

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP for North Tongu SSNIT-Rock City Saga: Ablakwa notifies police about intended June 18 demonstrati...

Just in....
body-container-line