Ablakwa has shown MPs can be useful in keeping the executive in check — Manasseh Azure

Ghanaian investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni has praised the efforts of North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa in investigating the controversial sale of SSNIT hotels.

The editor-in-chief of the Fourth Estate says the lawmaker’s effort demonstrates the important role parliament can play in holding the executive to account.

In a post on X on Monday, May 27, Manasseh wrote: "Ablakwa has shown that our MPs can be useful in keeping the executive in check.”

“If one MP can do this, then parliament can save us because many of the shady deals and confidential documents go through one parliamentary committee or the other before getting passed,” he stressed.

He made the comments in reference to Mr. Ablakwa's scrutiny of the planned sale of 60% of SSNIT's stake in two prime hotels to Rock City, a company owned by Agriculture Minister Bryan Acheampong.

The North Tongu MP has expressed doubts about the deal's transparency and probity given the owner's position in government.

Despite widespread public opposition, including from labour unions, Mr. Ablakwa says the government "has refused to listen to the overwhelming majority of Ghanaians" and intends to complete the sale "albeit with impunity."

As such, he has notified police of a June 18 protest in Accra, stating "as citizens, we are compelled to enter the next phase of our national resistance."