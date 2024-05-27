ModernGhana logo
May 27: Drops of rain, thunderstorms to hit parts of Ghana this evening — GMet

Parts of Ghana are expected to experience drops of rain and isolated thunderstorms this evening, according to the Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet).

In its afternoon forecast update issued at 11:00 GMT on Monday, May 27, GMet warned that "from late afternoon into the evening hours, localised thunderstorms or rain are also expected over few areas within the coastal, middle, transition and northern sectors."

The agency placed those regions at medium risk of thunderstorms and rains.

Meanwhile, most other parts of the country are expected to remain partly cloudy with a low risk of precipitation.

"Partly cloudy condition will dominate the country this afternoon," noted the Central Analysis and Forecasting Office, the technical arm of GMet that issued the forecast.

Daytime temperatures are forecast to hit a maximum of 36 degrees Celsius in the north and 33 degrees in the coastal and forest zones.

