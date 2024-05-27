Global challenges: Convince your relatives in Ghana to vote for NPP for reformation — Justin Koduah to NPP USA

The General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Frimpong Koduah, has urged members of the party branch in the United States (USA) to convince Ghanaians back home that the current economic challenges are not unique to the country.

Mr. Koduah made the appeal while speaking at the 30th anniversary celebration of the NPP-USA branch in Virginia on Saturday, May 25.

He indicated that some Ghanaians think the economic difficulties resulting from global crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine war are peculiar to Ghana.

"You in the diaspora have family members in Ghana, talk to them when you call them because they do listen to you. Some of the people in Ghana do not see the importance of this election [the 7 December 2024 elections] and how it affects the current generation and even future generations," the NPP scribe quoted.

He further stated: "We therefore beseech you to let them [Ghanaians] know when you call that the challenges, they are facing in Ghana are no different in the United States where you are and that things are difficult globally."

Mr. Koduah explained that because some Ghanaians have not had the chance to travel abroad, they think the economic hardships are unique to the country.

He implored NPP members in the USA to educate their relatives back home about the global nature of current economic crises when they call.

The NPP General Secretary stressed that supporting Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and his promised transformation agenda is vital if Ghana is to achieve progress and development.