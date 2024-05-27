ModernGhana logo
I’ll make Ghana’s tax rate lower or equal to Togo’s to curb smuggling of goods — Bawumia

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has proposed tax reforms aimed at curbing smuggling of goods through Ghana's borders.

Speaking at a the 30th anniversary of the NPP USA branch in Virginia over the weekend, Dr. Bawumia outlined plans to harmonize import tax rates with neighboring Togo if elected president in 2025.

Smuggling of goods, especially from Togo, has been a challenge for Ghana's revenue collection due to higher import tariffs.

According to Dr. Bawumia, smugglers take advantage of the tax differential to avoid duties in Ghana, stressing that making tax rates competitive is what can help stop this illegality.

As part of wider tax reforms, Dr. Bawumia is proposing a flat tax rate regime with clarity, predictability and simplicity.

“The current import duty system is too complicated and the rates too high," he noted.

To this end, he will seek to make Ghana's tax rates on imports equal to or lower than Togo's if elected.

Dr. Bawumia further pledged a tax amnesty which will "allow businesses and individuals to start on a fresh slate."

According to the vice president, this together with harmonized border taxes will curb smuggling and boost revenue collection.

"So in 2025, if by the grace of God, I am elected president, I will grant a tax amnesty to businesses and individuals so that we all start on a fresh slate with the flat tax system," he stated.

