Recent heavy downpours have exposed government’s failure to manage floods effectively – Mahama

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has accused the government of President Akufo-Addo of failing to manage floods in the country.

In a statement on Monday, May 27, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) argued that this is evident in the destruction of property caused by the recent heavy rainfalls in Accra.

“The recent heavy downpours in Accra and other parts of the country have led to extensive destruction of property and, according to reports, the loss of life of a young schoolboy. This has exposed the government's failure to manage and prevent floods effectively and evokes deep concern about its lack of a comprehensive flood prevention and management plan.

“Considering the huge sums of money allegedly spent by this government on draining the Odaw and other flood prevention interventions, the present situation is distressing. According to the government, $200 million was spent on the Greater Accra Resilient Integrated Development Programme (GARID). While the impact of that huge amount and its intervention have yet to be felt, parliament was recently recalled to approve another $150 million for the same GARID.

“The current administration has failed in this regard,” John Dramani Mahama said in his statement.

According to him, protecting the lives and properties of Ghanaians should be a top priority for a government.

Mahama has also promised that given the opportunity to lead Ghana again, a new NDC government under his leadership will not rest until it finds an engineering solution to the persistent flooding and implement an effective prevention and management plan.

He said his government will be committed to this to ensure it invests in sustainable drainage systems, clearing structures in waterways, proper waste management, and proactive measures to mitigate the impact of heavy rains.

Below is the statement from Mahama.

