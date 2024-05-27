NPP administration has failed in flood prevention, management — Mahama

The flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, has criticized the government's flood prevention and management efforts, following recent heavy downpours in Accra and other parts of the country.

In a Facebook post, Mahama expressed disappointment over the government's handling of the flood situation, highlighting the persistent issues despite substantial financial investments. “Considering the huge sums of money allegedly spent by this government on draining the Odaw and other flood prevention interventions, the present situation is distressing,” he stated.

Mahama noted that the government claimed to have spent $200 million on the Greater Accra Resilient Integrated Development Programme (GARID). “While the impact of that huge amount and its intervention have yet to be felt, parliament was recently recalled to approve another $150 million for the same GARID,” he added.

The former President emphasized that protecting lives and properties should be a top priority for any government. "The current administration has failed in this regard," he asserted.

He stresses that the government’s failure to effectively manage and prevent floods is evident, with many areas now experiencing flooding that previously did not.

Mahama pledged that if given the opportunity to lead the country again, his administration would prioritize finding engineering solutions to persistent flooding. He outlined his commitment to investing in sustainable drainage systems, clearing structures in waterways, proper waste management, and proactive measures to mitigate the impact of heavy rains.

“We cannot afford to continue risking the lives and livelihoods of our people. It is time for real change and real solutions,” Mahama concluded, urging Ghanaians to unite and work together to build a safer and more resilient nation.