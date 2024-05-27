Minority calls for immediate action to save NHIS from collapse

The Minority in Parliament has called on the Bawumia-led Economic Management Team to direct the Finance Minister to release and transfer all pending payments to the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF), citing the scheme's dire financial situation.

In an interview on JoyNews’ AM show, NHIA CEO Dr. Dacosta Aboagye admitted the authority is still awaiting funds from the Ministry of Finance, despite claiming the NHIA is in a robust financial position.

This, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, Ranking Member on the Parliamentary Select Committee on Health, emphasized that the scheme is at risk of collapse due to severe underfunding. He urged full compliance with the National Health Insurance Act (Act 852), warning that neglect has driven the NHIS into a critical financial state.

“The Minority calls on the Bawumia-led Economic Management Team to direct the Finance Minister to release all outstanding payments to the NHIF by the end of the week to prevent the scheme from being imperiled,” Akandoh stated. He further highlighted the NHIA’s current bankruptcy, noting that it has received no funds from the Ministry of Finance this year, and the NHIF has less than GHS1million.

The Minority accused the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia administration of collapsing the NHIS, particularly through the 2017 Earmarked Funds Capping and Realignment Act, which redirected critical funds from the NHIS to other projects. This has allegedly resulted in over GHS6.0 billion in unpaid dues to the NHIF, severely affecting its capacity to cover treatments like dialysis and cancer care.

Akandoh describes the Finance Minister's recent directive to transfer GHS2.4 billion to the NHIF as a deceptive gesture, stating it lacked genuine intent to resolve the funding crisis. He warned of potential public health crises, such as resurgences of measles and cerebrospinal meningitis, if the scheme's funding issues persist.

The Minority also criticized the NHIA management for failing to advocate for the fund’s viability and misallocating resources to unproductive IT projects. They argued this reflects a broader pattern of prioritizing political interests over the NHIS' sustainability.

In conclusion, Akandoh reaffirmed the Minority's commitment to holding the government accountable and ensuring that the health needs of Ghanaians are met in accordance with statutory obligations.