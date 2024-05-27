ModernGhana logo
Mon, 27 May 2024

Asantehene reflects on 25 years in Freemasonry, expresses no regrets

The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, marking his 25-year membership in Freemasonry, has reflected on his journey and affirmed his satisfaction in the fraternity.

Initially uncertain about the benefits and restrictions of joining Freemasonry, the Asantehene expressed that his doubts have been resolved positively over the years. He acknowledged the mysterious nature of Freemasonry that often leaves new members uncertain about what to expect.

Reflecting on his experience, he said, "Twenty-five years ago, I was initiated into Freemasonry. There is no doubt that in joining a society or club, one cannot help but wonder what benefits or restrictions await. In the case of Freemasonry, you are left to worryingly wonder more without knowing exactly what you are going to face and with no one ready to tell you what you want to know."

Despite these initial concerns, the Asantehene now confidently states, "Whatever doubts or reservations might have crossed my mind, all I can say after the 25-year period is that I have no regrets about being a Freemason, experiencing what it unfolds and what it means to be called a Freemason."

Looking forward, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II emphasized his commitment to leveraging Freemasonry for the benefit of Ghana and its citizens, particularly in promoting peace and aiding the needy. He encouraged the Grand Lodge to expand its reach and influence to areas not yet touched by its initiatives, underlining the importance of dedicated members in driving these efforts.

Daniel Owusu
