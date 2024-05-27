Ato Forson Trial: Godfred Dame hot, meets 'pro NPP journalists' to distort information — Sammy Gyamfi

The National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has revealed that Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame is scheming to use some 'pro-NPP journalist' to divert and distort information on the revelation in court by 3rd accused persons.

Posted on his Facebook page, he said "Folks don’t be surprised to see some planted stories in Pro-NPP newspapers tomorrow, that seek to preempt the damning evidence the NDC intends to put out this week, about the unprofessional and criminal conduct of Godfred Dame in the Ato Forson trial."

He stressed, "As we speak, they are in a meeting with Editors of some pro-NPP Newspapers, desperately planning on how they can preempt and create diversions to water down the effect of the bombshell looming over Dame’s head. Stories have been written and circulated among certain Pro-NPP newspapers to this effect."

According to him, the Attorney General and his advisors are currently in panic mode, gasping for breath, following an open court testification by 3rd accused persons in the Ato Forson trial that the AG had been calling and meeting him to give false evidence to implicate the 1st accused person (Ato Forson).

He urged the public to "be on the lookout so that you don’t fall for their tricks. They are desperate and will attempt to deceive, deflect and put out half-truths and complete red-herrings just to obfuscate the issues".

"Stay tuned for the true facts that the NDC will be putting out this week, which will expose the evil and desperate lengths, that the dishonorable AG and the government he represents, go just to victimize political opponents for cheap political goal-scoring," he emphasised.